IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Ranchi weather: Will rain play spoilsport?

The India vs England Test series, will for the first time be disturbed by rain as showers with thunders are expected in Ranchi on Sunday, February 25.

When is rain expected on Day 3 in Ranchi?





IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Ranchi Weather Forecast. Photo: Screengrab Accuweather The third day’s play in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi will see rain play spoilsport in the latter half as there is a forecast of rain between 1 and 2 PM IST and then again between 4 and 5 PM IST.

Will the clouds clear up?

According to Accuweather, the cloud cover will be just 7 per cent at the start of the game at 9:30 AM IST. It will keep on increasing as the day progresses and become 70 per cent by 1 PM IST, according to the predictions.

However, past 1, the clouds in the sky will once again clear up a bit and the percentage will go below 50 to increase slowly and get back to 70 by 4.

What was the situation on Day 2?

Rain clouds hovered over Ranchi even on the evening of the second day of the Test. However, it never translated into showers as England spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley reduced India to 177/7 before Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav added an unbeaten 42 to take the score to 219/7 at the end of the day’s play. India trailed by 134 runs in the first innings.