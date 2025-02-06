Business Standard

SL vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1: Aussies dominate proceedings; SL 229/9 at stumps

Half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis kept Sri Lanka in the game, but their hopes of a big first-innings total after winning the toss did not materialize.

AP Galle (Sri Lanka)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Australia was firmly in control against Sri Lanka in the second test after reducing the host to 229-9 by stumps on day one Thursday.

Australia bowled with discipline, sticking to its plans and backing it up with excellent fielding despite extreme heat and humidity.

Sri Lanka lost opener Pathum Nissanka early, but a 70-run stand for the second wicket between Dimuth Karunaratne and Chandimal steadied the innings.  ALSO READ: Gaddafi Stadium upgraded and ready for international cricket: PCB

 

Spinner Nathan Lyon broke through when Karunaratne was late in bringing his bat down and was bowled off an inside edge.

Sri Lanka slumped to 127-5 as the lower middle order struggled against disciplined bowling.  Careless approach by hosts on Day 1

Their approach was so careless that even part-time spinner Travis Head found himself among the wickets in his first over. Kamindu Mendis, attempting to cut a delivery too close to his body, was caught at slip by Steve Smith.

Chandimal was rarely troubled during his fighting 74, which included six boundaries and a six. However, Matthew Kuhnemann drew the in-form batter out of his crease and Alex Carey's quick glovework stumped in a flash.

With the key threat dismissed, Australia looked to wrap things up quickly but Kusal Mendis resisted with an unbeaten 59.

A 65-run stand for the seventh wicket between Kusal and Ramesh Mendis prolonged Sri Lanka's innings, leaving Australia running out of ideas. At that point, Smith opted for the second new ball and Mitchell Starc soon had Ramesh caught behind to end the stubborn resistance. He made 28.

Starc removed Prabath Jayasuriya the very next ball, edging to the slips. Nishan Peiris survived the hat-trick ball but was soon cleaned up by Kuhnemann.

Starc finished with three wickets, as did Lyon, putting Australia on course for a 2-0 series win.

Before play, Karunaratne was given a guard of honour by Australia as he walked out to bat. He became the seventh Sri Lankan to feature in 100 test matches. The former captain has announced he will retire after this test.

