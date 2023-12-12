Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

IND vs ENG Tests: Bazball may get blown away and destroyed warns Vaughan

Former skipper Michael Vaughan has issued a warning to England ahead of the upcoming five-Test series in India, saying their Bazball approach may get "absolutely destroyed"

Michael Vaughan

Photo posted by Michael Vaughan on Instagram

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former skipper Michael Vaughan has issued a warning to England ahead of the upcoming five-Test series in India, saying their Bazball approach may get "absolutely destroyed" against the lethal spin attack of the hosts.
England's aggressive approach, termed as Bazball named after their head coach Brendon McCullum, has created a lot of buzz in the cricketing world in the last one and a half years with the team winning 13 of their last 18 red-ball games.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
But Vaughan pointed out how England struggled against Australian spinner Nathan Lyon during the Ashes and said the strategy may not work in India.
"Ultimately the hardest place to play in the world is India and if you actually go back to the Ashes when Nathan Lyon was fit and bowling nicely, Australia were 2-0 up in the series," Vaughan told foxsports.com.au.
"That was just one innings and a few overs in the first innings at Lords Nathan came out with a lovely line the other week where he said he's 2-nil up against Bazball.
"Now that's just one spinner, if you look at that five-for he got at Edgbaston and the field was spread and England got out to him by playing ridiculous shots at times."

England will play five Tests in India as part of their ICC World Test Championships cycle starting on January 25 in Hyderabad.
"If you add in Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel on spinning wickets in India, they may get blown away, they may get absolutely destroyed.
"They will go out and play exactly the same way, we've already spoken about the impact they are going to try and achieve in India with the way they play.
"It will be great watching, but you will have to fancy three quality spinners might do a job on England when one quality spinner in Nathan Lyon did the job in English conditions. It's going to be very tough for them to win in India."

England on Monday named four specialist spinners -- Jack Leach, teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed and uncapped duo of Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir, in the 16-member squad for the Test series in India.

Also Read

Why and how Collins Dictionary chose 'AI' as the word of the year for 2023

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

Next test of Bazball: Will Ben Stokes' men succeed on India's rank turners?

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Bazball: England's Zak Crawley looks to test India with new batting style

IND vs ENG Tests: Woakes calls it fair to be not included in England squad

Smriti Mandhana bats for Women's WTC, Engand's Beaumont says long way to go

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

IND vs SA: Yet to join team, Deepak Chahar remains doubtful for T20I series

IND vs SA 1st T20 preview: Proteas test for young Indian brigade in Durban

After Hyderabad, England will play the rest four Tests in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC World Test Championship India vs England India cricket team England cricket team

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon