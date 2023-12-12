Sensex (-0.02%)
IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

The IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166, and after all the franchises gave their wish-list, it was pruned to 333. Out of them, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas among others

IPL auction

IPL auction. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Ahead of the IPL 2024 players' auction on December 19 in Dubai, IPL Governing Council released the list of 333 players who would go under the hammer. Travis Head, who smashed a match-winning century in the World Cup final, along with Harry Brook, placed in the first set of batters. Meanwhile, South African all-rounder Gerald Coetzee, Rachin Ravindra, Pat Cummins, and Wanindu Hasaranga have been placed in the second set. 

Meanwhile, pacers Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur, along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore, with 333 players vying for 77 slots during the Indian Premier League auction (IPL 2024 auction).
Harshal, during an auction two years back, had gone for Rs 10.75 crore after a stellar IPL season that also saw him get into the national team.

The IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166, and after all the franchises gave their wish-list, it was pruned to 333. Out of them, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas and two from associate nations.

The ten franchises can collectively spend up to Rs 262.95 crore.

Among the 77 slots available, 30 are earmarked for overseas players, and Australians will once again be in demand, although likes of World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins, final hero Travis Head, keeper Jos Inglis, star pacer Mitchell Starc are all in Rs 2 crore category.

Someone, on whom all eyes will be trained is New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who has a modest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Among the South African players, who could attract attention are pacer Gerald Coetzee and batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Someone who can evoke a lot of interest will be unknown keeper-batter from England Tom-Kohler Cadmore, who has a base price of Rs 40 lakh and has been known for his big-hitting prowess across the leagues.

There is Wanindu Hasaranga at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, back in the auction pool along with teammate and find of the World Cup, Dilshan Madushanka, who can attract some handsome bids.

The usual suspects like Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, the ever-injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti, all young pacers, who believe in plying their trade from IPL to IPL, are priced between Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh.

IPL 2024 auction date and time

IPL 2024 players' auction is scheduled to take place on December 19. The mini auction is likely to start after 3 PM IST on Tuesday.

IPL 2024 auction live telecast

Star Sports will live telecast IPL 2024 auction on Television on December 19.

IPL 2024 auction live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream IPK 2024 auction on mobile, app and website on December 19.

List of players in auction pool for IPL 2024

Set No. 2024 Set First Name Surname Country Specialism Test caps ODI caps T20 caps IPL Previous IPLTeam(s) 2023 Team 2023 IPL C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
1 BA1 Harry Brook England BATTER 12 12 24 11 SRH SRH 11 Capped 200
1 BA1 Travis Head Australia BATTER 42 64 21 10 RCB     Capped 200
1 BA1 Karun Nair India BATTER 6 2   76 RCB,RR,DD, KXIP, KKR, LSG LSG 0 Capped 50
1 BA1 Manish Pandey India BATTER   29 39 170 MI, RCB, PWI, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC DC 10 Capped 50
1 BA1 Rovman Powell West Indies BATTER   51 63 17 KKR, DC DC 3 Capped 100
1 BA1 Rilee Rossouw South Africa BATTER   36 29 14 RCB, DC DC 9 Capped 200
1 BA1 Steve Smith Australia BATTER 102 155 65 103 PWI, RR, RPS, DC     Capped 200
2 AL1 Gerald Coetzee South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 2 14 3         Capped 200
2 AL1 Pat Cummins Australia ALL-ROUNDER 55 88 50 42 KKR, DD, MI     Capped 200
2 AL1 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER 4 48 58 26 RCB RCB 8 Capped 150
2 AL1 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER 18 39 56 2 RR     Capped 100
2 AL1 Azmatullah Omarzai Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER   22 24         Capped 50
2 AL1 Harshal Patel India ALL-ROUNDER     25 92 RCB, DD, DC, RCB 14 Capped 200
2 AL1 Rachin Ravindra New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER 2 22 18         Capped 50
2 AL1 Shardul Thakur India ALL-ROUNDER 10 47 25 86 KXIP, RPS, CSK, DC, KKR KKR 11 Capped 200
2 AL1 Chris Woakes England ALL-ROUNDER 48 122 29 21 KKR, RCB, DC     Capped 200
3 WK1 K.S. Bharat India WICKETKEEPER 5     10 DD, RCB, DC, GT GT 0 Capped 50
3 WK1 Josh Inglis Australia WICKETKEEPER   18 15         Capped 200
3 WK1 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER 60 121 55         Capped 50
3 WK1 Philip Salt England WICKETKEEPER   16 16 9 DC DC 9 Capped 150
3 WK1 Tristan Stubbs South Africa WICKETKEEPER   1 16 4 MI MI 2 Capped 50
4 FA1 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand BOWLER 1 65 33 38 RPS, KKR, GT KKR 3 Capped 200
4 FA1 Josh Hazlewood Australia BOWLER 63 45 81 27 CSK, RCB RCB 3 Capped 200
4 FA1 Alzarri Joseph West Indies BOWLER 30 63 16 19 MI, GT GT 7 Capped 100
4 FA1 Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka BOWLER 1 15 11         Capped 50
4 FA1 Shivam Mavi India BOWLER     6 32 KKR, GT GT 0 Capped 50
4 FA1 Chetan Sakariya India BOWLER   1 2 19 RR, DC DC 2 Capped 50
4 FA1 Mitchell Starc Australia BOWLER 82 121 58 27 RCB, KKR     Capped 200
4 FA1 Jaydev Unadkat India BOWLER 4 8 10 94 KKR, RCB, DD, RPS, RR, MI, LSG LSG 3 Capped 50
4 FA1 Umesh Yadav India BOWLER 57 75 9 141 DD,RCB,KKR KKR 8 Capped 200
5 SP1 Akeal Hosein West Indies BOWLER   38 39 1 SRH SRH 1 Capped 50
5 SP1 Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan BOWLER 1 75 43 19 KXIP, SRH     Capped 200
5 SP1 Adil Rashid England BOWLER 19 135 99 3 PBKS, SRH SRH 2 Capped 200
5 SP1 Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan BOWLER 1             Capped 50
5 SP1 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa BOWLER 2 50 63 5 RCB, RR     Capped 50
5 SP1 Ish Sodhi New Zealand BOWLER 19 50 102 8 RR     Capped 75
6 UBA1 Priyansh Arya India BATTER               Uncapped 20
6 UBA1 Saurav Chuahan India BATTER        
First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

