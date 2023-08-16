Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

IND vs IRE: Bumrah bowls at India nets after 11 months with high intensity

After a hiatus of 11 months, top pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India nets on Wednesday and bowled with intensity and skill that made him a fearsome opponent for batsmen

Jasprit Bumrah practicing ahead of Ireland T20 series. Photo: Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah practicing ahead of Ireland T20 series. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Dublin
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After a hiatus of 11 months, top pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India nets on Wednesday and bowled with intensity and skill that made him a fearsome opponent for batsmen.
The 29-year-old last played for India against Australia in T20I match at Hyderabad on September 25, 2022. Since then he was sidelined with a back injury that required him to undergo a surgery.
However, Bumrah made his much-awaited return to India colours when he was named captain of the national side on July 31 for the away T20I series against Ireland starting on Friday in Dublin.
 

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Pacer may make international return in August

Jasprit Bumrah is back: Pacer to lead Team India in T20I series vs Ireland

IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming

Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit, might get picked for Ireland T20Is: Jay Shah

Jasprit Bumrah news: Layoff will help Indian pacer - Glenn McGrath

World Cup: Rohit must be aggressive for India to win trophy, says Kapil Dev

Asia Cup unleashes grandest stage for IND vs PAK rivalry: Ravi Shastri

Jofra Archer's World Cup dreams over: Luke Wright says he's run out of time

Confirmed! Ben Stokes comes out of ODI retirement ahead of World Cup 2023

Wahab Riaz announces international retirement to focus on franchise cricket

Bumrah rattled a right-hand batter with a whizzing bouncer, forcing him to duck under the ball. He zoomed in on the toes of a left-handed batsman with a spot-on yorker, eliciting some appreciative nods from others at India nets.
The net session could be viewed as a sum total of his recovery process at the NCA, where he gradually increased the workload and followed a designer fitness regime.
The India squad also includes pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is also making a comeback to the India side after a lengthy injury lay-off, forced by surgery to treat a lumbar stress fracture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India cricket team India vs Ireland

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon