Wahab Riaz announces international retirement to focus on franchise cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket to focus on playing T20 leagues around the world.

The 38-year-old left-arm pacer played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals from 2008-2020, claiming 83, 120 and 34 wickets respectively.

Riaz is the ninth bowler in history of Pakistan to take a five-for on debut, recorded against England as he took 5/63 at The Oval.

Riaz also took a famous five-wicket haul against arch rivals India in the semifinal of 2011 World Cup in Mohali, albeit in a losing cause.

But for many, the most famous spell from Riaz came in the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup when he rattled Australia batters, particularly Shane Watson, with a barrage of short-pitch bowling.