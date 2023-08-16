Confirmation

Wahab Riaz announces international retirement to focus on franchise cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket to focus on playing T20 leagues around the world

Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket to focus on playing T20 leagues around the world.
The 38-year-old left-arm pacer played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals from 2008-2020, claiming 83, 120 and 34 wickets respectively.
Riaz is the ninth bowler in history of Pakistan to take a five-for on debut, recorded against England as he took 5/63 at The Oval.
Riaz also took a famous five-wicket haul against arch rivals India in the semifinal of 2011 World Cup in Mohali, albeit in a losing cause.

But for many, the most famous spell from Riaz came in the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup when he rattled Australia batters, particularly Shane Watson, with a barrage of short-pitch bowling.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket Cricket

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

