IND vs SA 1st Test: Kohli joins Team India in Centurion after London trip

Virat Kohli joined Team India in South Africa on Sunday, December 24, 2023, ahead of the first Test between the two teams, starting December 26 (Boxing Day) in Centurion. Kohli joined the team after his trip from London, as reported by the media.

This development follows various reports suggesting that Kohli had flown back to India due to a family emergency. Contrary to those reports, it was not an emergency that Kohli was attending to, but rather a pre-planned trip, about which he had already informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management.

Detailing the timeline of Kohli’s movements from India to South Africa, then to London, and back to Centurion, News 18 quoted a source.

The source stated that Kohli left India for South Africa on December 15 and, after training for about three to four days, travelled to London on December 19. He stayed there for the next few days before returning to South Africa on the morning of December 24.

Upon rejoining the team, Virat was seen practicing with the squad. During the session, Kona Bharat was observed doing slip fielding drills, while KL Rahul was honing his wicket-keeping skills, indicating their likely inclusion in the Indian playing XI.

Earlier in the tour, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Shami could not join the Test side. Gaikwad was injured, Kishan returned home due to a family emergency, and Shami did not receive medical fitness clearance following an injury sustained post-World Cup.