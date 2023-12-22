Lawyers say Byju's in good health, BCCI's plea to be heard on Jan 17

Lawyers representing beleaguered edtech firm Byju's at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) assured on December 22 that the firm was in good health and functioning quite well.

Byju’s gave this response when the NCLT inquired about the company’s current status during the hearing of the insolvency plea filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against the company. One of the company's lawyers told the NCLT that there was a lot of negative media surrounding the firm, making it appear that the organisation was not doing well.

The NCLT Bengaluru classified the dispute as a ‘high-profile’ matter and said it should be heard at the earliest possible date. It has adjourned the hearing of the case to January 17.

Byju’s requested additional time to provide a comprehensive response to the BCCI's plea. The BCCI has also dismissed Byju’s optimistic outlook on the company's financial standing.

The case was filed by the BCCI on September 8 and came up for a hearing only on November 28. The company had been asked to file its reply within two weeks. The matter was then slated to be heard next on December 22. The BCCI has claimed that Byju’s has defaulted on a payment of Rs 158 crore. It approached the NCLT at Bengaluru to initiate corporate insolvency proceedings against the edtech company. The case is titled BCCI v. M/s. Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. The petition was filed under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

“It is stated that the General notice was issued to Byju’s vide email dated January 6, 2023, and the default amount of Rs 158 crore, excluding TDS (tax deducted at source) as reflected in the invoices attached,” said the order delivered on November 28, 2023.

This new issue comes months after Byju's announced plans to end sponsorship of the Indian cricket team jersey, as it focuses on profitability. The cash-strapped company is going through a strategic restructuring and reorientation of its leadership team to enhance operational efficiency, cut down losses, and achieve profitability.

Byju’s has decided to lay off around 4,000 employees, or over 11 per cent of its total workforce, over the next few weeks as part of a restructuring exercise, according to sources. The restructuring exercise is being undertaken by Arjun Mohan, who was recently elevated as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its India business.

Earlier this year, Byju's had three large branding partnerships with the BCCI, ICC (International Cricket Council), and FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) that were up for renewal in 2023. However, the company had said it would not renew any of them.

In June, gaming firm Dream11 replaced Byju’s as the jersey sponsor of Team India in a deal that cost the company Rs 358 crore. This came shortly after the BCCI had announced it was looking for a new jersey sponsor after its deal with Byju’s ended abruptly.