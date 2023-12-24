Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pak government stops PCB from selling PSL and international media rights

The government's directive came just as the CMC, managing the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), had started the process of inviting bids for the sale of PSL and intl cricket media rights

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Cricket Management Committee (CMC) head Zaka Ashraf to postpone his planned visit to Australia and seek a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakaar, who is also the chief patron of the board.

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's caretaker government has stopped the PCB from selling media rights of international matches and the Pakistan Super League, forcing the Cricket Management Committee (CMC) head Zaka Ashraf to postpone his planned visit to Australia and seek a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakaar, who is also the chief patron of the board.
The government's directive came just as the CMC, managing the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), had started the process of inviting bids for the sale of PSL and international cricket media rights.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The government's Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (sports) has issued a notification to the board making it clear that from now on, the CMC/PCB has to seek permission from the government before signing any major deal," a reliable source said on Sunday.
He added the notification had even led Ashraf to postpone his planned visit to Australia and seek a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakaar.
The government's notification, mandating approval for every major decision by the board, is seen as a vote of no-confidence against the CMC, headed by Ashraf.
Ashraf, who took over as CMC head in July, was given a three-month extension in November, which ends on February 4.
The primary mandate given to the CMC was to hold the regional associations' elections and form a board of governors to elect a new PCB chairman.
The notification restricts the PCB to just day-to-day functions. The PCB is expecting to earn around eight to nine billion rupees from the sale of PSL and international media rights for home matches, and the delay in negotiations is a matter of concern.
The source said that the notification had already resulted in the suspension of approvals of seven to eight tenders related to the league's operations.
He added that the uncertainty had also raised concerns that the board might not be able to sell the media rights at "good rates".
The development has also prevented the release of the PSL 9 schedule, as the PCB insists it can only be finalised after the successful sale of media rights.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Ahmed Shehzad retires from PSL, says 'deliberate effort' to keep him out

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Lawyers say Byju's in good health, BCCI's plea to be heard on Jan 17

IND vs SA Tests: Virat Kohli flies back home; Gaikwad ruled out of series

Shaheen could be rested for third Test against Australia to manage workload

Khawaja to challenge ICC reprimand, says armband was for a bereavement

Last 3-4 months were mentally challenging: Sanju after hitting 1st ODI ton

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan cricket cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Pakistan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon