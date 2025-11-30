IND vs SA live streaming: Where to watch 1st ODI match in Ranchi today?

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India face South Africa in the first ODI today, a contest loaded with selection stakes as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return for a short but crucial audition ahead of the 2027 World Cup cycle. With India scheduled to play only six ODIs in the near future, this series becomes vital for the two veterans to reaffirm their long-format relevance. Rohit’s return to Ranchi carries symbolism, as this was the venue where he first became India’s permanent ODI opener in 2013.
The hosts remain short-handed with Bumrah, Siraj, Gill and Iyer absent, forcing KL Rahul and coach Gautam Gambhir to test bench strength. Choices between Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy further complicate the middle-order puzzle, while India also assess death-overs options in Bumrah’s absence.
South Africa, riding confidence from their Test-series win, lean on young quicks Coetzee and Burger and spinner Maharaj. Their settled batting unit makes them a potent threat.
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
|IND vs SA 1st ODI broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
India vs South Africa today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details
When will India vs South Africa 1st ODI take place?
The first ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday (November 30).
What is the venue of IND vs SA 1st ODI?
The JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, will host India vs South Africa 1st ODI on Sunday.
What is India vs South Africa 1st ODI live toss time?
The IND vs SA 1st ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?
The India vs South Africa 1st ODI live match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 1st ODI match in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 1st ODI match in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st ODI match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.