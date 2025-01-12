Business Standard

IND W vs IRE W: India records their highest ODI total; check the full list

IND W vs IRE W: India records their highest ODI total; check the full list

India's top order helped them break their previous best of 358 runs against the same team back in 2017

Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues. Photo: PTI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 6:48 PM IST
The Women in Blue are keeping their red-hot streak at home intact. After beating Ireland Women by six wickets in the first ODI at Rajkot on Friday, the Smriti Mandhana-led team broke a huge record against the Irish side in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday.
 
India, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, posted a mammoth total of 370 for five, thanks to a century from Jemimah Rodrigues (102) and half-centuries from skipper Smriti Mandhana (73), Harleen Deol (89), and Pratika Rawal (67). This is India’s highest total in women’s ODI cricket. Their previous best was 358, achieved twice—once against the same opposition in 2017 and again against the West Indies in the recently concluded series in December 2024.
 
 
Full list of India’s highest totals in women’s ODIs 
Score Opposition Ground  Date
370/5 v IRE Women Rajkot 12-Jan-25
358/2 v IRE Women Potchefstroom 15-May-17
358/5 v WI Women Vadodara 24-Dec-24
333/5 v ENG Women Canterbury 21-Sep-22
325/3 v SA Women Bengaluru 19-Jun-24
317/8 v WI Women Hamilton 12-Mar-22
314/9 v WI Women Vadodara 22-Dec-24
302/3 v SA Women Kimberley 07-Feb-18
298/2 v WI Women Dhanbad 26-Feb-04
289/2 v PAK Women Karachi 30-Dec-05
 

  Highest total in women’s ODIs 
While India might have broken their personal best in women’s ODIs, the overall record for the highest total belongs to New Zealand, who scored 491 for four—also against Ireland—back in 2018.
 
The next three highest totals in women’s ODIs also belong to New Zealand, with scores of 455 against Pakistan, 440 against Ireland, and 418 against Denmark.
 
Full list of highest team totals in women’s ODIs 
Team Score Opposition Ground Date
NZ Women 491/4 v IRE Women Dublin 08-Jun-18
NZ Women 455/5 v PAK Women Christchurch 29-Jan-97
NZ Women 440/3 v IRE Women Dublin 13-Jun-18
NZ Women 418 v IRE Women Dublin 10-Jun-18
AUS Women 412/3 v DEN Women Mumbai 16-Dec-97
AUS Women 397/4 v PAK Women Melbourne 07-Feb-97
ENG Women 378/5 v PAK Women Worcester 22-Jun-16
ENG Women 377/7 v PAK Women Leicester 27-Jun-17
ENG Women 376/2 v PAK Women Vijayawada 12-Dec-97
NL Women 375/5 v Japan Women Schiedam 23-Jul-03
NZ Women 373/7 v PAK Women Sydney 19-Mar-09
ENG Women 373/5 v SA Women Bristol 05-Jul-17
ENG Women 371/7 v SA Women Leicester 18-Jul-22
AUS Women 371/8 v India Women Brisbane 08-Dec-24
India Women 370/5 v IRE Women Rajkot 12-Jan-25
WI Women 368/8 v SL Women Mumbai 03-Feb-13
ENG Women 366/4 v PAK Women Taunton 27-Jun-16
 

Topics : India cricket team Women cricket India

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

