India haven't become a bad team, they will turn things around: Tom Latham

Under Latham, the Kiwis became the first visiting side to whitewash India in a three-match home series, winning the Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai Tests.

Tom Latham

Tom Latham. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Wellington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham remained considerate even after the historic 3-0 Test series clean sweep against India recently, asserting that Rohit Sharma's "quality" side has the ability to make a resounding comeback soon.

The Kiwis, under Latham, became the first visiting side to whitewash India in a three-match home series, winning the Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai Tests.

"Indian cricket in general is really special. We've played against them a lot. The guys play with them at the IPL. They were certainly gracious in defeat and they're still a quality side," Latham said after arriving here from India.

"They certainly don't become a bad team overnight and I'm sure they'll turn things around in time," he added.

 

Latham said the series victory became much sweeter because New Zealand suffered 0-2 defeat against Sri Lanka before landing in India. 

"When we were in Sri Lanka a few weeks, where things didn't necessarily go our way, so, I think it makes these times extra special when you're able to achieve something that hasn't been achieved before.

"It is just about enjoying everyone's company, celebrating together. We had a couple of extra days to recover over there, so that was great," he said.

New Zealand will now face England in a three-match series at home, and Latham said fronting up to the 'Bazball' brand of cricket will offer his team a vastly different challenge.

"I think it's an exciting one. I guess you look at the Test matches in the past against England, whether it be home or away, they've always tended to be reasonably exciting. So, I'm sure this series will be no different.

"They've got an attacking brand that they like to play and I'm sure it will be no different in terms of how they like to approach it. So, yeah, we're looking forward to it. Yeah, it'll be a great challenge," said Latham.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

