Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / SA vs IND: Anil Kumble backs uncapped stars to do well in T20 series

SA vs IND: Anil Kumble backs uncapped stars to do well in T20 series

As India prepares to face South Africa in a five-match T20I series beginning Friday in Durban, the team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with VVS Laxman serving as the coach.

Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble believes that the uncapped trio of Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Ramandeep Singh deserve recognition for their exceptional performances in domestic cricket during India's tour of South Africa.
 
As India prepares to face South Africa in a five-match T20I series beginning Friday in Durban, the team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with VVS Laxman serving as the coach.
 
"I hope all these three get an opportunity to play for the Indian team because all of them have really done well at the domestic level," Kumble was quoted as saying by Jio Cinema.  Anil Kumble lauds Yash Dayal on comeback
 
 
Kumble praised Dayal for coming back stronger after being hit for five consecutive sixes by GT's Rinku Singh in an IPL match during the 2023 edition.
 
"Yash Dayal, after those five sixes by Rinku Singh, has certainly come back strong. That shows a lot about his character and what he can bring to the table," he said.
 
"He's a fantastic left-arm seamer and moves the ball both ways. He's developed his game around bowling in the death overs as well; he did really well for RCB last season," Kumble added.  'I was surprised they didn't retain him'
 
Kumble also expressed his surprise at Vijaykumar not being retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and backed the Karnataka bowler to do well.

More From This Section

Ricky Ponting

AUS-IND: Australia Favourites? Ponting says India to struggle without Shami

David Warner

Warner demands transparency over ball change controversy in IND A vs AUS A

Sri Lanka women cricketers

ICC successfully trials AI-powered tool to curb abuse in women's cricket

KL Rahul

KL Rahul's biggest challenge ahead of Australia vs India 1st Test

Rohit sharma, rohit

Jasprit Bumrah should lead if Rohit misses 1st Test vs AUS: Gavaskar

 
"Vyshak is really good. (Once) again, (he is) a domestic player who's done a lot of good work for Karnataka. Unfortunately, he didn't get enough opportunities for RCB, and I was a bit surprised that they didn't retain him," he said.
 
"I hope he gets an opportunity in South Africa. He has all the variations of bowling in the death overs," Kumble added.  Kumble hoping to see Ramandeep's bowling vs SA
 
Kumble said Ramandeep, if picked, should also be tried as a bowler.
 
"He has really come up with strides, especially after his move to KKR. Batting in that middle period where he's been that striker who can really destroy even when he gets three or four balls," Kumble said.
 
"That has been the best part about Ramandeep. He's a gun fielder; we've seen that in that emerging championship (Emerging Teams Asia Cup). He bowls a bit too."
 
"I hope he gets to do the bowling part as well because people tend to ignore the all-rounders, especially with the impact player rule in the IPL," Kumble said. 
India's squad for 4-match T20 series agianst South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
 

Also Read

South Africa vs India T20s full schedule, squads and venues

South Africa vs India T20s full schedule, live timings (IST), streaming

South Africa cricket team

IND vs SA: Jansen, Coetzee back for India T20Is after 'conditioning breaks'

VVS Laxman, Suryakumar Yadav

VVS Laxman to coach Surya-led Team India in T20 series vs South Africa

Mayank Yadav

India squad for South Africa T20s: No Mayank Yadav, Vijay gets 1st call-up

Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior

Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium: A place where legacy meets royalty

Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Donald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon