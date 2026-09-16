India ODI squad vs WI: Rohit keeps his place, Jurel preferred over Pant

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee on Wednesday announced India’s 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, with Rohit Sharma retaining his place and Dhruv Jurel preferred over Rishabh Pant as the second wicketkeeping option. Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir and Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi received their maiden ODI call-ups, while Ravindra Jadeja returned to the squad.

Shubman Gill will continue to lead the ODI side, with KL Rahul named vice-captain. Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also part of the squad for the series, which begins in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27.

Rohit, Kohli retain their places

Rohit and Kohli have been included in India's ODI squad as both veterans continue to be available only in the 50-over format. Their inclusion comes as India begin preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: How India fared in previous editions of the Asian Games Rohit had been the subject of speculation over his ODI future following India's previous assignment in England, but the selectors have retained him for the three-match series against the West Indies. Gill will continue as captain, with Rahul taking over as vice-captain.

Jurel preferred over Pant

Pant has been left out of the ODI squad, with Jurel included alongside Rahul as the two wicketkeeping options.

Pant, however, has been named captain of the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir.

Jurel's selection gives him another opportunity in the ODI set-up, while Rahul remains the leading wicketkeeping option in the squad.

Naman Dhir, Nabi earn maiden ODI call-ups

Naman Dhir and Auqib Nabi are the two new faces in India's ODI squad. Dhir has earned his call-up following his performances for Punjab in domestic cricket and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Nabi, meanwhile, has been rewarded for his performances in English county cricket with Surrey.

Their inclusion gives India additional options in the all-round and pace departments.

Jadeja returns, Nitish moved from Asian Games

Jadeja has returned to India's ODI squad after missing the previous ODI assignment. His inclusion adds experience to a side that also features Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was originally included in India's Asian Games squad, has been withdrawn from the continental event and added to the ODI squad for the West Indies series.

The move means Nitish will be available for the three ODIs instead of travelling with India's Asian Games contingent.

Hardik misses out

Hardik Pandya has not been included in the ODI squad. The all-rounder is expected to be declared fit on September 20, but the selectors want him to demonstrate that he can bowl 10 overs before considering him for the ODI side.

Pandya's bowling workload will therefore remain an important factor in determining his return to India's 50-over team.

India ODI squad vs West Indies

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir

Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Japan T20I, Asian Games

BCCI also announced changes in India’s T20I squad for the Asian Games and one-off T20I against Japan as spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the one-off T20I against Japan and the Asian Games after suffering a side strain.

Chakaravarthy sustained the injury during India's opening T20I against Afghanistan in Delhi. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of that series and has now been ruled out of the two upcoming assignments as well.

The 2026 Asian Games cricket competition begins on September 24 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Vipraj Nigam gets maiden international call-up

Leg-spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam has been named as Chakaravarthy's replacement in India's squad for the Japan T20I and Asian Games.

Nigam first attracted attention during IPL 2025, when he took 11 wickets and scored 142 runs for Delhi Capitals. He subsequently impressed for India A in the one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka in June, finishing among the tournament's leading wicket-takers.

Updated India squad for Japan T20I, Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.