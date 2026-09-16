India to host IPL 2027 player auction; first time since 2023: Report

The IPL 2027 player auction is set to be held in India, marking the return of the event to the country for the first time since 2023.

According to a media report from Cricbuzz, the decision was taken at the IPL Governing Council meeting on Tuesday, September 15, with the 2027 auction set to be a mini-auction.

The final venue is yet to be decided and will depend largely on the availability of five-star accommodation for franchise delegations. The BCCI needs more than 100 rooms for around two nights, with the October-December wedding season expected to make hotel availability a key consideration. The next mega-auction could be held overseas.

The Governing Council also deferred a decision on the Impact Player rule, with another meeting expected next month.

According to the report, the decision to bring the auction back to India followed concerns raised by franchises over the logistical and operational challenges of travelling overseas for a mini-auction.

IPL auction returns to India after three overseas editions

The auction was last held in India in 2023, when Kochi hosted the event. Since then, the IPL auction has moved overseas, with Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi serving as venues in successive editions.

The decision to bring the event back to India comes after franchises raised concerns about the additional logistical and operational requirements involved in taking their delegations abroad for a mini-auction.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'We can't sulk' over India selection The Governing Council is understood to have considered those concerns while reviewing the arrangements for the previous auction. It subsequently decided that an Indian city should be explored as the venue for the upcoming event.

Hotel availability to determine auction venue

The BCCI is expected to finalise the venue after assessing accommodation options for the franchises and their support staff.

Hotel availability is likely to be a key consideration as the auction is expected to fall during the October-December wedding season. The board needs more than 100 rooms for the franchise delegations for a period of around two nights.

The final choice of city will, therefore, depend not only on infrastructure and event requirements but also on whether sufficient five-star accommodation is available during the proposed window.

Mega-auction could remain overseas

While the 2027 auction is expected to be held in India, the IPL could continue to take its larger player recruitment events overseas.

The next mega-auction, which is expected to follow the mini-auction, could be staged outside India again. No final decision on its venue has been indicated yet.

The return of the mini-auction to India would, therefore, represent a change in venue strategy rather than a permanent shift away from overseas auctions.

Impact Player rule decision deferred

The IPL Governing Council also did not take a final decision on the future of the Impact Player rule.

The matter is expected to be discussed again at another meeting in about a month, after which the board could decide whether the rule will continue.

Several franchises are understood to be against retaining the provision. However, some teams have argued that they assembled their squads with the Impact Player rule in mind and that removing it immediately could affect their planning.

A final call on the rule is, therefore, expected after the Governing Council's next round of discussions.