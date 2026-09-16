India squad for West Indies to be announced today after 4:30 pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce India’s squads for the three-match ODI and five-match T20I series against the West Indies at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, after the Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee meets in New Delhi.

The selection comes with several moving parts, particularly for the ODI squad, with players away at the Asian Games and injuries reducing the available pool. Rishabh Pant’s possible return to the white-ball setup and Hardik Pandya’s fitness will be among the key issues before the selectors.

India’s ODI series begins in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, while the T20I leg starts in Lucknow on October 6. The meeting could also be significant for Agarkar, whose tenure as chairman is nearing its end, with no clarity yet over an extension.

What the selectors have to solve before the announcement

The T20I squad is expected to be relatively straightforward, with several members of the Asian Games group likely to continue in India's plans. The ODI selection, however, has fewer settled options.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan are among those unavailable because of their Asian Games commitments, while Jasprit Bumrah will also miss the series. Injuries to some of the players who could have filled the gaps have further complicated the selection exercise.

ALSO READ: India Women land in Japan with Muzumdar eyeing golden double at Asiad The selectors, therefore, have to put together an ODI squad without several established names while also balancing the workload of players returning from injury.

Pandya’s workload under spotlight

Hardik Pandya's fitness could determine how India structure their ODI squad. Pandya is scheduled to return to competitive cricket around the Asian Games period and has been included in the India A group for the three-match one-day series against Australia A in Puducherry. But the West Indies ODIs begin before that assignment, leaving the selectors with a decision over whether he is ready for the demands of an international 50-over game. The issue is not simply whether Pandya can bat. India need clarity on his ability to bowl and complete a full day's workload in the field.

The absence of a ready replacement makes the decision more important. Nitish Kumar Reddy is with India at the Asian Games, while Suryansh Shedge and Venkatesh Iyer are dealing with injuries.

Pant’s return on the cards, but Rahul remains first-choice keeper

Rishabh Pant could get another opportunity in the ODI setup after missing out on India's recent white-ball squads. With Ishan Kishan in Japan for the Asian Games, the selectors have fewer left-handed wicketkeeping-batter options available. Pant's inclusion would, however, come with KL Rahul still expected to be India's first-choice ODI wicketkeeper.

Rahul could also take on a greater leadership role in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is leading India's men's cricket team at the Asian Games.

If Pant is not selected, Dhruv Jurel is understood to be among the alternatives under consideration. Pant could instead lead the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup.

Asian Games create gaps across India’s ODI squad

The Asian Games have had a direct impact on the selection pool. Iyer, Kishan and Axar are among the players involved in India's campaign in Japan, while Bumrah is also unavailable for the West Indies ODIs because of his Asian Games commitment.

The situation leaves India without some of their regular white-ball players and forces the selectors to turn to the wider pool.

It also means the selection cannot be viewed entirely in isolation from the Asian Games squad, with the availability of certain players potentially changing depending on injuries and replacements in Japan.

Who fills the No. 4 spot in Iyer’s absence?

Iyer's absence leaves one of the most obvious vacancies in India's ODI batting order. Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the leading options for the No. 4 position after the top order of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gaikwad will also captain India A against Australia A, with Rajat Patidar part of the same squad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to provide cover at the top of the order, while Patidar is an option for the middle order.

The selectors will also have to consider how much experience they want to retain around Gill as India continue their preparations for the next ODI cycle.

Jadeja back in the mix

Ravindra Jadeja could return to India's ODI plans after missing the previous series in England.

The left-arm spin department has been affected by both selection commitments and injury. Axar is in the Asian Games squad, while Harsh Dubey picked up an injury during Central Zone's Duleep Trophy semi-final against East Zone.

Dubey had emerged as another option for the ODI side, but his injury leaves the selectors with fewer choices. That could bring Jadeja back into consideration, although a younger option such as Manav Suthar could also be discussed.

India’s pace attack set for a reshuffle

Mohammed Siraj is expected to return to the ODI setup after missing the England series, with Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna and Prince Yadav also in contention after featuring in India's previous ODI assignment.

Bumrah's absence leaves a sizeable hole in the attack, particularly with India already having to manage the availability of other players.

The selectors will also have to decide whether to continue with the younger pace options or bring back greater experience.

As things stand, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal are unlikely to feature in the plans. Both continue to play domestic cricket, but neither has been a regular part of India's international setup recently.

Agarkar heads into meeting amid uncertainty over tenure

Wednesday's meeting could also be an important one for chief selector Ajit Agarkar, as his current contract as chairman of the senior selection committee runs until October 4, but there has been no indication so far that an extension has been finalised.

With the West Indies selection coming less than three weeks before his contract expires, the meeting could be among Agarkar's final assignments in the role.

India vs West Indies: Full schedule