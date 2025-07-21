Monday, July 21, 2025 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kamboj added to India squad; Reddy likely to miss 4th, 5th Tests vs England

While the 10-day break would have helped the Indian team recuperate from the heartbreaking loss at Lord's, the news coming out of the Indian camp is not encouraging

Nitish Reddy celebrating wicket against England at Lord’s (PIC: X/@BCCI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

India have been aiming to level the five-match series against England by winning the 4th Test, starting July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester. There has been a 10-day gap between the Lord's and Manchester Tests. While the 10-day break would have helped the Indian team recuperate from the heartbreaking loss at Lord's, the news coming out of the Indian camp is not encouraging, with just two days to go for the 4th Test in Manchester.
 
While Arshdeep Singh injured himself while stopping a drive from Sudharsan during a practice session, Nitish Kumar Reddy is nursing a knee injury, which he sustained during a gym session. Meanwhile, Akash Deep has been suffering from a groin issue that he picked up during the Lord's Test.
 
 
Anshul Kamboj added to India squad for 4th Test vs England
 
  Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj was included in India’s squad on Sunday as backup for Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, both of whom are in a race against time to be fit for the fourth Test.
 
Injury concerns for Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh

  Akash Deep, who played the second and third Tests at Birmingham and Lord’s, is dealing with a groin issue. Arshdeep Singh has yet to make an appearance in the series and is also recovering from a thumb injury.
 
Nitish Kumar Reddy all but out of the England Test series
 
India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is uncertain for the fourth Test after suffering a knee injury during a gym session on Sunday. He featured in the playing XI for both the second and third matches.
 
Selection uncertainty leads to Kamboj's inclusion
 
While there’s still no confirmation on Akash Deep’s fitness, Arshdeep is reportedly unlikely to play in the Manchester Test. As a result, selectors decided to bring in Kamboj as cover.
 
Arshdeep injured during net session
 
Arshdeep injured his left hand while attempting to stop a shot from Sai Sudharsan during a net session at Beckenham on Thursday. His bowling arm required bandaging afterwards.
 
Team awaiting medical reports before final call
 
  Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate noted the team will finalise its playing XI closer to the Manchester Test, depending on Arshdeep's medical assessment. “He took a blow while bowling. It’s just a cut. We need to evaluate whether stitches are required, which will influence our plans,” he added.
 
Kamboj impresses with India A performance
 
The 24-year-old Haryana pacer earned praise for his performance with India A against the England Lions in two warm-up matches. He claimed five wickets over four innings in Northampton and Canterbury, showcasing his ability to move the ball and generate bounce.
 
Kamboj seen as promising prospect for the future
 
Kamboj, a seam bowler known for hitting the deck hard, is viewed as a potential long-term asset, especially as Mukesh Kumar is on the wrong side of 30 and Harshit Rana is still adapting to red-ball cricket.
 
Historic feat in Ranji Trophy boosted Kamboj’s profile
 
Kamboj rose to fame by taking all 10 wickets in a single innings against Kerala during a Ranji Trophy match in Lahli last year. He became only the third bowler to achieve this in Ranji history, following Premangsu Chatterjee (1956–57) and Pradeep Somasundaram (1985–86).
 
Strong Ranji Trophy record last season
 
  In total, Kamboj picked up 34 wickets in six matches during the last Ranji Trophy season, underlining his potential as a standout performer in India’s domestic red-ball circuit.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

