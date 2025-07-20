Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Anderson admits feeling out of place beside Tendulkar with trophy in hand

Anderson admits feeling out of place beside Tendulkar with trophy in hand

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has rechristened the Test series between India and England as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, paying tribute to the two titans of the sport

Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson

Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England pace legend James Anderson confessed that seeing his name alongside the iconic Sachin Tendulkar on a trophy feels "completely out of place," calling it an incredible honour to be associated with "one of the greatest cricketers to have ever lived".

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has rechristened the Test series between India and England as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, paying tribute to the two titans of the sport.

Previously, the contests on English soil were played for the Pataudi Trophy, named after former Indian captains Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

"It's not necessarily just how huge it is to have a trophy named after you, but alongside Sachin Tendulkar, who for me is one of the greatest ever cricketers to have lived.

 

"I feel completely out of place when I see myself alongside him with the trophy. I hold him in such high regard." Anderson told 'Sky Sports'.

Also Read

England's fast-bowling legend James Anderson has signed with Manchester Originals for The Hundred 2025

James Anderson set to make franchise cricket debut in The Hundred 2025

Anderson and Sachin

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy unveiled for India vs England Test series

Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson

Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy set to debut in England-India Test series

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India have huge talent to fill big shoes of Kohli and Rohit: Anderson

English pacer James Anderson becomes number-one Test bowler

ENG vs IND: India is going to be a tough challenge - James Anderson

"I watched him as a kid, played against him. He's just such an iconic cricketer who's carried the weight of a nation on his shoulders throughout his career and past it as well. So, to share something like this with him is an incredible honour."  Both Anderson and Tendulkar are widely regarded as all-time greats. They are the most-capped players in the history of Test cricket. Tendulkar played 200 matches, and Anderson appeared in 188 Tests.

Anderson, who claimed 704 wickets in 188 Tests, faced Tendulkar on several occasions during the late 2000s.

The 42-year-old also reflected on how detached he sometimes feels from the legacy he's created.

"It is strange that when people talk about what I have achieved in cricket, like when I hear about it as if someone's talking about someone else if that makes sense like I don't feel it is me who has achieved all this," he said.

Anderson brought the curtain down on his illustrious career last year, stepping aside to make way for England's next generation of fast bowlers.

England currently lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1 with the fourth Test slated to begin on Wednesday at Manchester.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ICC headquarters

Nepal, Bhutan and USA eceive top honors in ICC Development Awards ceremony

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 live scoecard

Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20: Bangladesh win the toss; opt to bowl first

Anshul Kamboj

India call up Anshul Kamboj as injury cover for Arshdeep, Akash Deep

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming

WCL 2025: Full schedule

World Championship of Legends 2025: Full schedule, teams, squads, streaming

Topics : James Anderson Sachin Tendulkar India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon