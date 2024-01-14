IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to feature in 150 T20Is

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday, January 14 became the first player in the history of cricket to play 150 T20 internationals when he featured in the second T20 match against Afghanistan at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.





Go well, Skip ????pic.twitter.com/1uWje5YNiq Milestone - @ImRo45 is all set to play his 150th match in the shortest format of the game.Go well, Skip ???? #TeamIndia January 14, 2024 Rohit has so far played the most number of T20Is among all players and Paul Stirling of Ireland is at the second position in the list of most matches played in T20is by all players. The Irish skipper has played 134 matches. Following him is yet another Irish George Dockrell, who has featured in 128 matches. Rohit has so far played the most number of T20Is among all players and Paul Stirling of Ireland is at the second position in the list of most matches played in T20is by all players. The Irish skipper has played 134 matches. Following him is yet another Irish George Dockrell, who has featured in 128 matches.

Top five players with the most T20 international matches

Player Span Country Mat Runs HS 100 Wkts BBI Ct RG Sharma 2007-2024 India 150 3853 118 4 1 1/22 59 PR Stirling 2009-2023 Ireland 134 3438 115* 1 20 3/21 35 GH Dockrell 2010-2023 Ireland 128 969 58* - 83 4/20 61 Shoaib Malik 2006-2021 Pakistan 124 2435 75 - 28 2/7 50 MJ Guptill 2009-2022 New Zealand 122 3531 105 2 - - 68

Among the Indians, Virat Kohli is in the second position with 116 T20Is to his name. He is followed by MS Dhoni, who played 98 matches for the Indian team.

Rohit joined the elite list of players to become the first to play 150 matches in each format. While Australia’s Allan Border became the first player to play 150 Tests, Border was also the first to play 150 ODIs.

The first players to play 150 matches in each format

150 Tests: Allan Border (Dec 1993)

150 ODIs: Allan Border (Feb 1987)

150 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Jan 2024)