PKL 2024: Deshwal's 16-point performance helps Pink Panthers beat Paltan

The Panthers tackled Mohit Goyat in the opening minutes of the second half, but Shadloui picked up tackle points from the other end to keep the Paltan in the lead at 21-13 in the 25th minute

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers halted Puneri Paltan's eight-game winning streak, securing a narrow 36-34 win here on Saturday.
The Paltan had a massive lead of 20-11 at the end of the opening half. Yet, the Panthers fought back with gripping success towards the end. Arjun Deshwal was the star from their side, accumulating 16 points.
The Panthers tackled Mohit Goyat in the opening minutes of the second half, but Shadloui picked up tackle points from the other end to keep the Paltan in the lead at 21-13 in the 25th minute.
Yet, Deshwal pulled off a 'Super Raid' as the Panthers reduced the Pune side to just one member in the 29th minute.
The home side inflicted an 'All Out' just moments later to narrow the gap between the two sides at 22-23. The Panthers rode on the momentum, clinching a 24-23 lead soon after.
Bhavani Rajput generated a brilliant raid and took out Shadloui as the Panthers reached to a decent lead of 28-23 in the 34th minute.
Deshwal picked up a raid point quickly after and reduced the Pune side to just one member, with the Panthers inflicting another 'All Out' soon after and led, leading comfortably at 32-26.
Nevertheless, the Paltan fought back, reducing the Panthers to just one member in the final seconds of the contest before Rajput held his nerve on the final raid to take his team to a thrilling triumph.

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

