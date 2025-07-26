Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 4th Test Day 4 action for free?

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

The fourth day of the India vs England 4th Test at Old Trafford is poised for high drama as England tighten their grip on the match. After piling up a mammoth 544/7 in response to India’s 358, the hosts hold a commanding 186-run lead with Ben Stokes (77*) and Liam Dawson (21*) set to continue. Joe Root’s masterful 150 guided the hosts into total control, capitalising on lacklustre Indian bowling and the absence of traditional swing on a sun-baked Day 3. Earlier, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett’s 166-run opening stand laid a formidable platform, further exposing India’s inconsistent attack. 
 
 
For India, the fourth day is a test of resilience. The bowlers need quick wickets to prevent the deficit from growing, but an overcast, rain-threatened Manchester forecast brings its own complications. Rain has already delayed the scheduled start, with a 50–60% chance of showers hanging over the morning session. If play resumes, movement through the air might aid bowlers, but conditions remain unpredictable. With the series at 2-1 in England’s favour, Shubman Gill’s men are fighting not just the scoreboard but also history—having never won a Test at Old Trafford.
 
But whatever happens, fans can expect a great day of cricket action lined up for them. So how can they watch all the action of Day 4 of the fourth Test live from anywhere around the globe? Take a look.

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 broadcast details

Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website 
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv

How to watch England vs India 4th Test Day 4 online: Live streaming and telecast information

What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 4th Test match? 
The match will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 begin? 
The ENG vs IND 4th Test final day will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India? 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 4th Test Day 4 live in India? 
Fans can live stream Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

