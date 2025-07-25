Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Live streaming of the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia and West Indies are set to clash in the third T20I of their five-match series on Wednesday, July 23, at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. With the visitors leading 2-0, this match presents a must-win scenario for the West Indies if they are to keep the series alive. The hosts have struggled to defend totals in the first two encounters and will be without the experienced Andre Russell, who played his final game of the series last time out. 
 
Australia, meanwhile, have carried their dominant red-ball form into the T20Is, displaying clinical efficiency with both bat and ball. Their disciplined bowling has restricted West Indies’ power-hitters, while their batting line-up has chased targets with minimal fuss. The surface at Warner Park is typically favourable for batters, though bowlers may find some movement early on. With the pitch expected to ease out, the toss could prove crucial in deciding which team gains the upper hand.
 

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11:

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
 
Australia playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

Also Read

Andre Russell

Russell bows out of T20I cricket with loss against Australia in 2nd T20

Mitchell Owen

Owen's debut performance propels Australia to T20 win over West Indies

Ben Dwarshuis

WI vs AUS 1st T20: Dwarshuis, Owen star in Aussies' 3-wicket win in Jamaica

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming

WCL 2025: Full schedule

World Championship of Legends 2025: Full schedule, teams, squads, streaming

West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is

  • Total matches played: 24
  • West Indies won: 11
  • Australia won: 13
  • No result: 0

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I full squad

West Indies squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie
 
Australia squad: Mitchell Owen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match take place? 
The third T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Saturday, July 26, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match? 
The match will be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.
 
At what time will the live toss for the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I take place? 
The toss for the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match will take place at 4 a.m. IST.
 
At what time will the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match begin? 
The first ball of the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match is scheduled for 4:30 a.m. IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match in India? 
The live telecast for the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match in India? 
Live streaming of the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

More From This Section

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 3 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 3: Stokes retired hurt on 66

Joe Root

Root becomes 2nd highest run-scorer in Tests, only behind Sachin Tendulkar

Joe Root

Root hits his 38th Test ton, 13 hundreds away from Tendulkar's record of 51

Joe Root

ENG vs IND 4th Test: IND bowlers helpless as Root-Pope dominate 1st session

4th Test in Manchester: Rishabh Pant during India vs England Test series 2025

Pant's gritty stand thrills, but sub rule shows cricket's dark age: Vaughan

Topics : Australia cricket team West Indies cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon