Tough Ashes series awaits England, warns Australian batter Steve Smith

Steve Smith

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

England batters are making merry on "pretty flat" pitches at home but the Ashes series later this year will throw an altogether different challenge when Ben Stokes-led side visits Australia, warns batting stalwart Steve Smith.

The ease of batting in the ongoing India-England has become a topic of debate and Smith believes the British batters shouldn't get too used to batting-friendly pitches.

The two teams have managed to score more than 500 runs in an innings at least once and have consistently put on board runs in excess of 400.

"Their (England) batters are going to be challenged a little bit differently to the wickets they have had over in England for a while, which have looked pretty flat and good for batting," Smith was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

 

"The wickets in Australia in the last three or four years have been very tricky for top order batters. It is going to be a good challenge for them. But it's going to be a wonderful series."  As part of preparation for the Ashes, Smith is keeping a close eye on England's clash with India.

"I have been watching the India and England series and there has been some great cricket played there, so I think the Ashes this year is going to be an absolute belter," he said.

Smith feels England have curbed down their all-out attacking approach and look more focussed on winning matches than entertaining fans.

"They have started to play a little bit differently in the last couple of weeks in terms of playing the situation, as opposed to going out and trying to be the entertainers that they said they wanted to be," Smith said.

"They are actually trying to win the games now which is perhaps different to what was said in their comments previously."  Australia's T20 squad is currently in the middle of a five-match series against the West Indies, but Smith, who will captain Welsh Fire in the upcoming Hundred tournament, is in England.

Though he retired from ODIs after the Champions Trophy in February this year, Smith desires to continue playing the shortest format till 2028 Los Angels Games, where cricket will make its comeback, to become an Olympian.

"I decided to stop playing one-day cricket so I can play more franchises, with the aim to make the Olympic team," Smith said.

"So to play more shorter-form tournaments around the world is only going to be beneficial. It has been a long run for me, and I have been doing this for a long time. I am still enjoying it and particularly the shorter formats and want to keep putting my name out there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

