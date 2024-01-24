India vs England Tests: Sachin to Cook, top five run-getters in history

The India vs England Test series starts on January 25 with the first Test between the two sides at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It is therefore right to revisit the history books in this great rivalry in Test cricket and find out who the top five batters have been when it comes to run-getting.

Sachin Tendulkar





Leading the charts like always in almost every chart that has runs as a criterion is Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster has accumulated 2535 runs in 53 innings of 32 Tests at an average of 51.73 with seven hundreds and 13 fifties to his name.

Joe Root





India vs England Tests: Top Five Run-Getters



Player Span Mat Inns Runs Ave 100 50 SR Tendulkar (IND) 1990-2012 32 53 2535 51.73 7 13 JE Root (ENG) 2012-2022 25 45 2526 63.15 9 10 SM Gavaskar (IND) 1971-1986 38 67 2483 38.2 4 16 AN Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 30 54 2431 47.66 7 9 V Kohli (IND) 2012-2022 28 50 1991 42.36 5 9 Following closely in the footsteps of Sachin is England's maestro Joe Root, Root has found scoring against India as one of his favourite jobs, amassing 2526 runs in only 45 innings of 25 matches an outstanding average of 63.15. He has nine hundreds and 10 fifties to his name.

Sunil Gavaskar

Third on the list is Little Master Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar, who has played the most number of ties including all players to have featured in India vs England Tests since 1932, has scored 2483 runs in 67 innings of 38 Tests at an average of 38.2 with four centuries and 16 fifties to his name.

Alastair Cook





Virat Kohli

Last, but not least of them all is one of the greatest to have ever graced the field of cricket- Virat Kohli. The modern master has hit 1991 runs in fifty innings of 28 Tests at an average of 42.26 with five hundreds and nine fifties to his name. Both he and Root have an opportunity to go above the rest of the batters on the list in the upcoming five-match series.