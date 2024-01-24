IND vs ENG Tests: From Gavaskar to Root, top 5 run-getters on Indian soil

England are back in India for yet another Test series. Having not won a series on their last two visits to India, the English team would be looking to change the game with their Bazball approach, which involves attacking cricket with the bat. But over the years, several batters have turned out to be effective on Indian solid and there are English batters in that list as well.

Here are the top five highest run-getters on Indian soil in Tests involving India and England.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, who has also played the most matches among all players in Tests involving India and England, has scored the most runs on Indian soil against England. The Little Master has scored 1331 runs at an average of 35.97 in 39 innings of 22 matches in India.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Sunil Gavaskar 22 39 1331 35.97 Alastair Cook 13 26 1235 51.45 Gundappa Viswanath 17 30 1022 36.5 Virat Kohli 13 21 1015 56.38 Sachin Tendulkar 15 23 960 48 Joe Root 10 20 952 50.11 The second batter on the list is former England captain Alastair Cook. Cook, who made his Test debut against India on his first tour for the Three Lions way back in 2004-5, found Indian pitches as great as they were for him back home. In 26 innings of 13 Tests, Cook managed to get 1235 runs an outstanding average of 51.45.

Virat Kohli, the modern master is next on the list with 1015 runs in 21 innings against England on the Indian soil. He has hit those runs in 13 matches at an average of 56.38, which is the highets among all the batters on the list.



Another Indian batter on the list is Gundappa Viswanath. Known for wrist work, Viswanath was able to face all the trouble by English bowlers in style. In 17 matches on home soil, the Mysore-born scored 1022 runs at an average of 36.5 in 30 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar

It is not possible to make a list of batters with any kind of achievements in Test cricket and not find Sachin Tendulkar in it. The Master Blaster ranks fourth when it comes to Test runs against England on Indian soil. Tendulkar, in 15 matches from 1992-2012, made 962 runs in 23 innings at an average of 48.

Another former England Joe Root is the only active cricketer in the list of top-five batters with the most Test runs in India in matches involving India and England. The right-hander has scored 952 runs in only 20 innings of 10 Tests at an amazing average of 50.11. He along with Cook are the only two batters to have an average of more than fifty while batting in India in more than 20 innings. He is just eight runs away from the top five list and that is why he has fetured in this list.