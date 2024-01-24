Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Siraj issues big warning to England's Bazball approach

If England plays Bazball in Indian conditions, the match might get over within a day-and-a-half or two, says Mohammed Siraj ahead of India vs England 1st Test

Mohammed Siraj. Photo: PTI

Mohammed Siraj. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj believes England's much-hyped 'Bazball' strategy won't work in Indian conditions and if the visitors go with their ultra-aggressive approach then the match may get over within two days.
'Bazball', a hell-for-leather attacking batting approach, coined after Test team head coach Brendon McCullum, has given England tremendous success last year but it will face its baptism by fire on sub-continental tracks, which offer turn and bounce in equal measure.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"If England play Bazball in Indian conditions, the match might get over within a day-and-a-half or two. It's not easy to hit every time here as the ball turns sometimes and straightens on other occasions," Siraj told 'Jio Cinema' on the eve of the opening Test beginning here on Thursday.
 
"So, I think it'll be difficult to see Bazball here. But if they play it, it'll be good for us as the match may get over quickly."

Talking about his preparations for the tour, Siraj said: "On their previous tour to India, the matches were getting over quickly. In that series (in 2021) I think I played two matches.
"In the first innings of one of these, I bowled five overs and took two wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. So, the aim will be to control runs in how many ever overs I bowl. If I get wickets fine, but I'll have to stay patient and continue building pressure on the batsmen."

England are set to play five Tests against India.
The 29-year-old Siraj has taken 68 wickets so far in 23 Tests since making his debut a little three years back in Australia.
He said focussing on consistently hitting the right spot irrespective of the format and conditions has helped him in his career.

 
"I bowl with the new ball, so my line and length remain the same. I don't change things whether it's the white ball or the red ball. You have to bowl that length of five-six metres, because with the new ball, you have to pitch it up to get wickets," he said.

Also Read

IND vs ENG Tests 2024: Decoding England's relative success with Bazball

Mohammed Siraj's historic spell against Sri Lanka creates many records

Practised a lot to generate outswingers from wide of the crease: Siraj

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

IND vs ENG 1st Test preview: It's Spinball vs Bazball in Hyderabad

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

IND vs ENG Tests 2024: Decoding England's relative success with Bazball

IND vs ENG 1st Test - Pitch sometimes can be two-paced: Pacer Mark Wood

"If the ball doesn't swing, you have to adjust the length slightly. So, I try to find consistency and keep pitching the new ball at the same spot. That's what I focus on whether it's the new ball or the old ball. That consistency has helped me take wickets till now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India vs England India cricket team Mohammed Siraj Bazball

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon