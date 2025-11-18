Babar Azam penalised for code of conduct breach during PAK vs SL 3rd ODI

Pakistan’s premier batter Babar Azam has been fined and handed a demerit point after an emotional reaction to his dismissal during the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. The 31-year-old was docked 10% of his match fee for striking the stumps with his bat moments after being given out. The incident added a blemish to what was otherwise an impressive series for the Pakistan captain.
Violation of ICC Code of Conduct
According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Babar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This clause pertains specifically to the abuse of cricket equipment, playing surfaces, or any fixtures and fittings within the field of play during an international match. Such offences fall under Level 1 breaches, which are the mildest category but still carry official sanctions.
With this ruling, Babar received his first demerit point in the ongoing 24-month cycle, a system designed to monitor player behaviour over time. Although a single point does not lead to suspension, accumulating four or more within two years can result in a ban.
Umpires and Match Referee’s Decision
The charge was initiated by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, with support from third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi. The proposed punishment came from match referee Ali Naqvi of the ICC International Panel.
The ICC confirmed that Babar admitted the offence and accepted the penalty, which removed the need for a formal hearing. Under Level 1 guidelines, penalties can range from an official warning to a fine of up to 50% of a player’s match fee and the addition of one or two demerit points.
Pakistan Sweep the Series Despite Incident
Despite the moment of frustration, Babar was one of Pakistan’s standout performers in the series, guiding his team to a clean 3–0 sweep over Sri Lanka. He finished as the leading run-scorer, amassing 165 runs, including a superb knock that marked his 20th ODI century. His consistency with the bat played a decisive role in Pakistan’s dominance, even as the disciplinary setback briefly shifted attention from his on-field brilliance.