India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

In the third and final T20 International, India would look to level the series against South Africa at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Thursday (December 14). With India failed to win the rain-curtailed second T20 International, it remains to be seen whether management would bring changes in their Playing 11. Tilak Varma, who performed well, was picked ahead of the Ishan Kishan while Kuldeep Yadav was picked ahead of World Number 1 T20 bowler Ravi Bishnoi.

3rd T20I: India vs South Africa Playing 11

South Africa Playing 11 probable: Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

India vs South Africa head-to-head in T20s

India and South Africa have played against each other in 26 matches in T20 Internationals. Out of these 26 games, India have won 13 while South Africa have emerged victorious in 11 matches. Two matches ended without a result.

Total matches played: 26

India won: 13

South Africa won: 11

No result: 2

Squads of both the teams:

India T20 squad for South Africa series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa T20 squad for India series: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (3rd and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (3rd and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (3rd and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams

India vs South Africa T20Is: IND vs SA 3rd T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs South Africa 3rd T20 take place?

The South Africa vs India 3rd T20 will take place on December 14, Thursday.

What is the venue of the AUS vs IND 3rd T20?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20 venue is New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

When will the India vs South Africa live toss take place in Durban as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The AUS vs IND live toss for the 3rd T20 will take place at 08:00 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs South Africa 3rd T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 3rd T20 between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs SA 3rd T20?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs SA 3rd T20 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will livestream stream the India vs South Africa 3rd T20 in India for free.