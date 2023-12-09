India vs South Africa 1st T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

In the first match of the T20 International series, Suryakumar Yadav-led India will take on South Africa at Kingsmead Durban on Sunday (December 10). With Shubman Gill back in India's T20 squad, the newly-appointed IPL captain is likely to be one of the openers along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. It will be a toss-up between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer for the number three spot in India Playing 11 vs South Africa tomorrow, while Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the Indian pacer attack.

Meanwhile, South Africa was rocked by injury concerns just before the series as Lungi Nigidi was ruled out of the T20 series.



1st T20: India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa Playing 11 probable: Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Geral Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger.

India vs South Africa head-to-head in T20s

India and South Africa have played against each other in 24 matches in T20 Internationals. Out of these 24 games, India have won 13 while South Africa have emerged victorious in 10 matches. 1 match ended without a result.

Total matches played: 24

India won: 13

South Africa won: 10

No result: 1

Squads of both the teams:

India T20 squad for South Africa series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa T20 squad for India series: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams

India vs South Africa T20Is: IND vs SA 1st T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs South Africa 1st T20 take place?

The South Africa vs India 1st T20 will take place on December 10, Sunday.

What is the venue of the AUS vs IND 1st T20?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20 venue is Kingsmead in Durban.

When will the India vs South Africa live toss take place in Durban as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The AUS vs IND live toss for the 1st T20 will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs South Africa 1st T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 1st T20 between India and South Africa will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs SA 1st T20?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs SA 1st T20 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will livestream stream the India vs South Africa 1st T20 in India for free.