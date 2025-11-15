Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IPL retentions: Full list of retained, traded, released players with salary

IPL retentions: Full list of retained, traded, released players with salary

IPL 2026's retention list is defined by three themes: the blockbuster Jadeja-Samson-Curran swap, the release of several global stars, and franchises making sharp value

All you need to know about of traded, released and retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction

All you need to know about of traded, released and retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IPL 2026 retention window will be closed in an hour, triggering one of the most dramatic and movement-heavy pre-auction cycles in recent years. High-profile players have switched jerseys, long-serving stars have been released, and franchises have recalibrated their cores ahead of the December 16 auction in Abu Dhabi.
 
This year’s retention list is defined by three themes: the blockbuster Jadeja–Samson–Curran swap, the release of several global stars, and franchises making sharp value-based calls on underperforming or injury-prone players.
 
The Blockbuster Trade That Shook the Retention Window
 
Samson to CSK, Jadeja and Curran to RR — A seismic three-player swap
 
 
The standout development arrived early on Saturday:

Also Read

IPL 2026 Retention

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE updates: CSK release Pathirana; KKR release Russell, Venkatesh

CSK full list of retained and released players ahead of ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

Mohd Shami to play for LSG under Rishabh Pant in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Mohd Shami to play under Pant's captaincy at Lucknow Super Giants

CEO Kashi Vishwanathan explains why Jadeja was traded

Toughest ever decision: CSK CEO explains why Jadeja traded for Samson

Ravindra Jadeja

Rs 4 crore pay cut! Why Jadeja chose RR over a bigger CSK pay cheque

  • Sanju Samson → CSK
  • Ravindra Jadeja → RR
  • Sam Curran → RR
 
Sanju Samson (₹18 crore) will join Chennai Super Kings at his existing salary, while Ravindra Jadeja shifts to Rajasthan Royals at a revised salary of ₹14 crore, a ₹4 crore pay cut from what he earned at CSK. Sam Curran also moves for his existing ₹2.4 crore fee.
 
Why this matters
  • CSK desperately needed a top-order Indian batter.
  • RR gain two proven all-rounders to strengthen balance.
  • Jadeja returns to the franchise that first called him Rockstar in 2008.
  • Samson ends an 11-year association with RR.
 
Big-name releases — what they mean for each franchise
 
CSK release Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 crore)
 
CSK ended their association with the Sri Lankan speed prodigy, who struggled with injuries and rhythm over the last two seasons.
 
Pathirana’s under-performance:
  • IPL 2023: 19 wickets at 8.01 (title-winning season)
  • IPL 2024: Injured
  • IPL 2025: 13 wickets at 10.13 economy
 
Concerns over his evolving bowling action, injury lay-offs and decreasing impact pushed CSK to let him go—with an eye to buying him back at a lower price at the auction.
 
PBKS release Glenn Maxwell (₹4.2 crore)
 
Glenn Maxwell’s third stint at Punjab Kings ends after a disappointing year.
 
  • 2025 returns: 48 runs in 6 innings
  • Single-digit scores in his last four matches
  • 4 wickets with the ball
 
Injury and inconsistency made Maxwell a low-value retention as PBKS reorganise their overseas core around younger all-rounders.
 
PBKS release Kyle Jamieson, Hardie, KS, Dubey, Vinod
 
Kyle Jamieson, brought in as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, showed flashes but not enough to justify retention (5 wickets in 4 matches).
 
Hardie, Sen, Dubey, Vinod did not make meaningful contributions, prompting Kings to release them ahead of the auction.
 
RCB release Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 crore)
 
Livingstone’s release is a strategic move, not a performance rebuke.
 
  • 2025 season: 112 runs in 8 innings
  • SR 133.33
  • 2 wickets
 
Livingstone’s role was squeezed out by the emergence of two high-impact finishers:
  • Tim David (SR 185.14)
  • Romario Shepherd (SR 291.66)
  • Releasing Livingstone gives RCB more funds heading into the auction.
 
RCB retain Yash Dayal despite availability concerns
 
Yash Dayal, who impressed in IPL 2025 but has not played since due to injury, stays in the side. RCB are betting on his high-pressure death-overs ability.
 
LSG release Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Akash Deep
 
Three major names depart Lucknow Super Giants.
 
Ravi Bishnoi
 
Reason for release: Inability to consistently win matches despite strong early seasons.
 
Bishnoi’s last two seasons:
  • 2024: 10 wickets at 8.77 economy
  • 2025: 9 wickets at 10.83 economy
 
Though LSG attempted to trade him, there were no takers.
 
David Miller
 
Despite his reputation as a finisher (153 runs, SR 127.49), Miller struggled for impact.
 
Akash Deep
 
Played six matches after injury recovery, but 3 wickets at 12.05 economy forced LSG to reset their pace bench.  
Full list of traded, released and retained players of all 10 franchisees
Player name IPL 2026 team IPL 2025 team Current Salary Previous salary
Sanju Samson CSK RR Rs 18 crore Rs 18 crore
Ravindra Jadeja RR CSK Rs 14 crore Rs 18 crore
Sam Curran RR CSK Rs 2.4 crore Rs 2.4 crore
Mohammed Shami LSG SRH Rs 10 crore Rs 10 crore
Arjun Tendulkar LSG MI Rs 30 lakh Rs 30 lakh
Mayank Markande MI KKR Rs 30 lakh Rs 30 lakh
Nitish Rana DC RR Rs 4.2 crore Rs 4.2 crore
Donovan Ferreira RR DC Rs 1 crore Rs 75 lakh
Shardul Thakur MI LSG Rs 2 crore Rs 2 crore
Sherfane Rutherford MI GT Rs 2.6 crore Rs 2.6 crore
 

More From This Section

SL vs AFG Rising stars Asia Cup

SL A vs AFG A live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars tie today?

IND vs SA Day 2

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test Day 2: India on top of proceedings; SA 93/7 at stumps

Shubman Gill suffering from neck spasm

IND vs SA: Here's why Shubman Gill retired hurt after facing just 3 balls

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant pips Sehwag to hit most sixes for India in Test history

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

11 Fours & 15 Sixes: Suryavanshi equals Pant's record with 32-ball hundred

Topics : Cricket News IPL News Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon