India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

India’s pursuit of a maiden ICC title ha begun today as they take on co-hosts Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
|ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India-W vs Sri Lanka-W broadcast details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcaster(s)
|Digital Platform(s)
|India
|Star Sports (via JioStar distribution)
|JioHotstar
|Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan
|JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV (TV1)
|www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go
|Australia
|Prime Video
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky TV
|Sky Go
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV app
|Caribbean, S. America
|ESPN
|Disney+
|Bangladesh
|TSM (T-Sports, Toffee)
|Toffee
|Pakistan
|PTV, TEN Sports
|Myco, Tamasha
|Middle East & N. Africa
|Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV)
|Starzplay
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport app
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Digicel Play
|Singapore
|StarHub
|StarHub TV+
|Malaysia, Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket
|Astro Go
|Afghanistan, Others
|ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.)
|ICC.tv
When will the India vs Sri Lanka match take place in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?
India will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 30.
What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on September 30?
The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.