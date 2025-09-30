Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

The live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W broadcast details

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s pursuit of a maiden ICC title ha begun today as they take on co-hosts Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. 

The coin flip of the match went in Sri Lanka's way and athey opted to field first.  Captain's take after toss:  Harmanpreet Kaur (India): We were looking to bowl as well. Looks (pitch) very good, hopefully we will put up a good score. Everyone is fit, we are going in with three spinners and two pacers. She has been fantastic for us, hopefully she (Smriti) continues to do well. Today is a great opportunity to play good cricket again.  Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka): We are bowling first. I am pretty confident about my bowling unit so we are bowling first. It is a good batting track but there could be some dew later on. We are going with seven batters. The prep has been good. Next five games we are playing in Sri Lanka, I hope we can bring out our best in the comp.  India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 playing 11:  India playing 11 vs Sri Lanka: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani  Sri Lanka playing 11 vs India: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera 

 

Also Read

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W: Head-to-head in WODIs

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in WODIs

Pitch report for IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match

ICC Women's WC 2025: IND-W vs SL-W pitch report, Guwahati Stadium key stats

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka live scorecard

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL win toss; invite IND to bat first

Asia Cup 2025

IND vs PAK: Where is Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? What is the latest we know

 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look. 
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India-W vs Sri Lanka-W broadcast details
Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s)
India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go
Australia Prime Video Prime Video
New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app
Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+
Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee
Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha
Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play
Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+
Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go
Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv

How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the India vs Sri Lanka match take place in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? 
India will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 30.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on September 30? 
The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final

Cricket and conflict: Asia Cup final turns into India-Pak mocking match

India vs Pakistan at ICC Women's World Cup 2025

India vs Pakistan to headline cricket for fourth consecutive Sunday

Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube during India's chase in the Asia Cup final vs Pakistan

India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets, lift Asia Cup trophy for record 9th time

Raghuram Bhat

Who is Raghuram Bhat, the newly appointed treasurer of BCCI in 94th AGM

Mithun Manhas

Mithun Manhas becomes 37th BCCI president; Raghuram Bhat is new treasurer

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon