Indian cricketer Axar Patel welcomes baby boy Haksh, Shares heartfelt post

The 30-year-old cricketer shared a heartfelt photo depicting little Haksh holding his parents' hands. Haksh was born on December 19.

India spin all-rounder Axar Patel took to social media on Tuesday to announce the arrival of his baby boy, Haksh Patel, who was adorably dressed in a tiny national jersey.

The 30-year-old cricketer shared a heartfelt photo depicting little Haksh holding his parents' hands. Haksh was born on December 19.

"He's still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldn't wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts," Axar wrote in his post.

Haksh is the first child of Axar and his wife, Meha, who got married in January 2023.

 

India captain Rohit Sharma had said during a pre-match press conference ahead of the Boxing day Test against Australia that Axar was not considered for the last two Test matches, partly, due to the recent addition of a baby to his family.

Mumbai off-spin all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been selected for the remaining two Tests following the sudden retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

