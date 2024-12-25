Business Standard

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli develops fever in hospital, condition stable

Kambli (52) is responding to the treatment for urinary tract infections for which he was admitted at Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi town on Saturday (December 21), Dr Vivek Trivedi told PTI.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thane district, developed a fever on Tuesday, but his condition was stable, doctors treating him said on Tuesday.

Trivedi is heading the medical team that is supervising the former cricketer's health.

Doctors were planning to do an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) on the former India batter, but since he has developed a fever, a decision on the non-invasive medical procedure will be taken later, he said.

 

The MRI procedure has been necessitated after a series of medical examinations conducted earlier revealed clots in his brain, Trivedi said.

Kambli is likely to be shifted out of the ICU within a day or two and discharged after about four days, he said.

He said the condition of the Mumbai-based former cricketer was critical four days back when he had an extreme urinary infection as puss had got collected in his bladder. The puss was removed when he was admitted to the hospital.

Remaining at home for some more days would have complicated his condition, Trivedi opined, adding his blood pressure was also fluctuating when he was brought to the hospital.

His condition was stable at present, the doctor added.

"His condition will be closely monitored for the next 24 hours and a decision taken on shifting him out of the ICU," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shrikant Shinde Foundation, run by his MP-son, have stepped forward to assist Kambli.

On the instructions of Eknath Shinde, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Mangesh Chiwte visited the hospital to enquire about the former cricketer's health condition, said an official release issued by the deputy CM's office in Thane on Tuesday night.

Chiwte also engaged with the hospital's medical staff to ensure Kambli receives the best possible care during his treatment.

Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Eknath Shinde, announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for Kambli. The assistance will be provided through the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation next week, the release said.

Additionally, Shrikant Shinde has assured Kambli and his family of further support in the days to come, according to OSD Chiwte.

Kambli expressed heartfelt gratitude to the state's sensitive leadership, particularly Eknath Shinde, who is an MLA from Thane district, and Shrikant Shinde, for their support and concern for him. The former cricketer also expressed a desire to personally meet the Deputy CM to thank him for the support extended during his time of need, said the release.

Eknath and Shrikant Shinde are expected to visit him at the hospital soon, it said.

