Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 04:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Let's not worry about who bats where - Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Let's not worry about who bats where - Rohit Sharma

Rohit had got hit on the left knee during the training session at the MCG on Sunday and there was speculation about the seriousness of the injury.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday dismissed fears about the knee injury he suffered during practice, saying it was fine, while keeping the suspense over his batting position.

Rohit had got hit on the left knee during the training session at the MCG on Sunday and there was speculation about the seriousness of the injury.

"My knee is fine," said Rohit during a media interaction ahead of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test here from December 26.

Rohit missed the opening Test Down Under to be with his family for the birth of his second child. He was expected to reclaim the opener's spot but KL Rahul's impressive 77 in India's win at Perth prompted a rejig of the batting order with the skipper moving down to No.6.  Rohit struggling in the middle

 

The change though has not been fruitful for Rohit as he has managed 10, 3 and 6 runs in the last three innings, while Rahul has encashed on the opportunity by notching up a fine 84 in the first innings at Brisbane in the third Test.

Also Read

Travis Head

AUS's Playing 11 changes for 4th Test: Debut for Konstas, Head may miss out

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal

IND vs AUS: Here's why Rohit not worried about Pant, Gill, Jaiswal's form

Shubman Gill

Over-tinkering of technique: Ponting on reasons behind Gill's poor form

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS - Modern-day great will figure out: Rohit on Virat Kohli's form

Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Rohit reveals why Tanush picked ahead of Kuldeep-Axar

The skipper said, he would do whatever is best for the team.

"Let's not worry about who bats where. Something that we need to figure and not something I would be discussing here. We will do what is best for the team," Rohit  On Kohli's form, and his supposed shortcoming outside off-stump, Rohit said, the stalwart will find a way out of the slump.

"Kohli's off stump... you only say modern day great. Modern-day greats figure out their own path," said the skipper.

Kohli scored a century in the second innings of the Perth Test, which India won after being dismissed for 150 in the first essay.

However, he was dismissed for 7 and 11 in the second Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets to level the series, while in the drawn third Test at Brisbane he made 3.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal has failed to fire following his match-winning 161 in the first Test but Rohit said he will be encouraged to play his natural free-flowing game.

"You don't want to tamper Jaiswal's mindset. He understands his batting more than anyone of us. You encourage him to play freely.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi requested PCB to not include him for Tests vs South africa

Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule

Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule, live timings (IST), streaming

Vinod Kambli

Kambli health update: What caused Vinod Kambli's recent hospitalisation?

Scott Boland, Australia cricket team

IND vs AUS: Boland fine-tunes length in net session before Boxing Day Test

India women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur

Year in review: The highs and lows of Indian women's cricket in 2024

Topics : India vs Australia Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon