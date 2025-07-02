Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Indian players told to stay indoors after suspicious package found: Report

Usually the Indian cricketers explore the areas close to the team hotel and ahead of the second Test, they were frequenting the bustling Broad Street.

India cricket team with captain Shubman Gill during practice session in Birmingham

India cricket team with captain Shubman Gill during practice session in Birmingham. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Birmingham
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian cricket team, staying in the heart of Birmingham, was asked to stay indoors after a suspicious package was found at the nearby Centenary Square.

A BCCI source confirmed to PTI that players were asked not to venture out following a social media post from the Birmingham City Centre Police.

Usually the Indian cricketers explore the areas close to the team hotel and ahead of the second Test, they were frequenting the bustling Broad Street.

A total of eight players including captain Shubman Gill turned up for training at Edgbaston while the other 10 members had an off day.

 

We've currently got a cordon in place around Centenary Square, Birmingham city centre, while we investigate a suspicious package, read a post from Birmingham City Centre Police on X.

We were alerted just before 3pm, and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution while it's assessed. Please avoid the area, the message read.

However, an hour later police lifted the cordon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India vs England India cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

