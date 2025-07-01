Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India cricketer Mohammed Siraj opens restaurant 'Joharfa' in Hyderabad

Mohammed Siraj during India net session ahead of second Test on Birmingham. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has ventured into the culinary world with the launch of his first restaurant, Joharfa, in the heart of Hyderabad city.

"Joharfa is very close to my heart. Hyderabad gave me my identity, and this restaurant is my way of giving something back to a place where people can come together, share a meal, and enjoy flavours that feel like home," Siraj stated in a press release. 

Helmed by a team of experienced chefs, Siraj said Joharfa focuses on fresh and high quality ingredients with traditional cooking techniques.

 

With this restaurant, Siraj joins a growing league of athletes diversifying beyond sport while staying deeply connected to their roots. Before him, greats like Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly had also tried their hands at running restaurants.

Virat Kohli too has an eating joint in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

