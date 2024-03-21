Indian Premier League 2023: 70% of viewers Gen Z and millennials

Nearly 70 per cent of the 128 million viewers of the IPL 2023 were Gen Z and millennials, according to a report by InMobi’s smart lock screen platform Glance. While the highest cumulative engagement came from the Southern region, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh were the most engaged states. “Owing to soaring costs during this sporting tournament, mobile becomes a preferred, innovative and lucrative medium for advertisers compared to traditional platforms. In fact, 73 per cent of IPL 2023 viewers tuned into the tournament digitally, of which 30 per cent preferred watching it solely on mobile,” said Vasuta Agarwal, chief business officer, InMobi Group.