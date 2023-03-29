close

IPL 2023: BCCI adds leading nutrition company Herbalife as official partner

Herbalife is already associated with leading cricket players like Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, Badminton World Championship medalist Lakshya Sen and Table Tennis star Manika Batra

BS Web Team Business Standard New Delhi
Herbalife BCCI partnership signed for IPL 2023. Photo: IPL

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has added Herbalife, one of the leading nutrition companies, as an official partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 31, 2023. The nutrition company has been associated with sports for quite some time now, having provided sponsorship even to the Indian Olympic Association during the Tokyo Olympics 2021. 
After signing up the partnership, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “We are pleased to welcome Herbalife on board as an Official Partner for the 2023 edition of the TATA IPL. The IPL today is a benchmark among the most successful sporting leagues in the world and we are glad to partner with a trusted global brand like Herbalife which is renowned for its science-based sports nutrition products.”

“Their deep understanding of the nutritional needs of athletes makes the brand a perfect fit with the IPL,” he added. 
Already sponsoring leading cricket players like Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, Badminton World Championship medalist Lakshya Sen and Table Tennis star Manika Batra, Harbalife’s introduction to IPL is not a surprise, feels its senior vice president and managing director, Ajay Khanna. 

“We are thrilled to be associated with one of the biggest sporting events in India and worldwide. Herbalife is known for its association with hundreds of world-class athletes and sporting events. It is a matter of pride for us to add IPL to that list,” Khanna said.  
“It is an exciting time for cricket, and this partnership truly reflects our passion for this incredible sport. This also bolsters Herbalife’s mission for better nutrition, empowering people to achieve their full potential through healthier choices for health and wellness,” he added further. 

Topics : Indian Premier League | BCCI | Herbal products | Cricket | IPL

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

