IPL 2023: BCCI adds leading nutrition company Herbalife as official partner

After signing up the partnership, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “We are pleased to welcome Herbalife on board as an Official Partner for the 2023 edition of the TATA IPL. The IPL today is a benchmark among the most successful sporting leagues in the world and we are glad to partner with a trusted global brand like Herbalife which is renowned for its science-based sports nutrition products.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has added Herbalife, one of the leading nutrition companies, as an official partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 31, 2023. The nutrition company has been associated with sports for quite some time now, having provided sponsorship even to the Indian Olympic Association during the Tokyo Olympics 2021.