IPL 2023 CSK vs DC preview: Chennai face buoyant Capitals at Chepauk



David Warner's side would be up against an MS Dhoni-led team that has actually lost twice at Chepauak this season, which is very rare. But this also becomes a great set-up for a match that Chennai would definitely not like to lose. Having hammered Mumbai in their last home game, CSK would be looking to go past Delhi and reach as close to the playoffs as possible. On the rise with four wins in their last five games, Delhi Capitals (DC) would be hoping for a miraculous turnaround. To achieve that, they would have to win their remaining four games. One of them is scheduled for tonight against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 55

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Time: 07:30 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Pitch Report

The pitch in Chennai is becoming spinner friendly once again as it is slowing down with every passing match. The spinners are finding it easy to turn the ball and batters are getting outfoxed with unplayable deliveries.

CSK vs DC, Chennai Weather Forecast

The humidity in Chennai will increase from 79 per cent at 07:00 pm IST to 85 per cent at around 11:00 pm. It is going to be extremely humid and with 100 per cent cloud cover, the spinners would enjoy gripping the ball.

Chennai Super Kings playing combination

Chennai are hardly going to make any changes to their playing 11, which they have arrived at after a lot of chopping and changing around this entire season. With Deepak Chahar back in the mix and performing, the problem of a quality pacer who can bat down the order is resolved. Matheesha Pathirana’s yorkers are working well in the death overs as well.

CSK predicted playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Substitute Options: Ambati Rayudu

Delhi Capitals playing combination Ambati Rayudu



DC predicted playing 11 Delhi are in great touch as they have won four out of their last five games. The playing 11 has also remained stable courtesy of performances from Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh. Ishant Sharma has been a value addition and if Anrich Nortje performs to his potential, it will become tough for the Super Kings to handle.



Impact Substitute Options: Lalit Yadav David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed