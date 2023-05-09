IPL 2023 MI vs RCB preview: Rohit vs Virat in playoffs race at Wankhede



The middle muddle in the points table has caused chaos in the league with almost every game having a consequence on who moves forward and who does not. Languishing at the eighth position in the points table, Mumbai Indians on Tuesday face Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win game to bolster their chances of qualification to the playoffs.



MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match Details Mumbai and Bangalore lost their last games. Mumbai were defeated by six wickets in a match where they failed to reach even 150 runs at Chepauk stadium against Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capitals thrashed Bangalore by chasing down 182 with 20 balls to spare. Thus, both teams are down on confidence after the losses.

Series- Indian Premier League 2023 Match Number- 54

Time: 07:30 PM IST Date: Tuesday, May 09, 2023



Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pitch Report Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



MI vs RCB, Mumbai Weather Forecast The pitch at Mumbai is a high-scoring wicket and the last two games there resulted in both teams scoring above 200. With heavy batting lineups in both teams but bowling struggling, another high-scoring game would be on the cards.



Mumbai Indians playing combination It is going to be cloudy and humid at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Cloud cover is expected for the most part of the night, reducing the effect of the dew at the venue. A captain winning the toss would therefore look to bat first and put runs on the board.



MI predicted playing 11 Mumbai Indians are suffering due to poor performance by the likes of Jofra Archer and Rohit Sharma. Both their mainstays have failed big time and as a result, the team has not been able to do well. They need to come good because they are irreplaceable because of their stature. Mumbai's bowling is heavily dependent on Piyush Chawla and that needs to be changed. Others like Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green and Archer need to deliver.



Impact Substitute Options: Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

Bangalore have seen the rise of and also the downfall of, Dineh Karthik. Though Mahipal Lomror did well in the last match, Glenn Maxwell failed and so did Faf du Plessis. It is only when the trio of Virat Kohli, Maxwell and du Plessis fire along with brilliant bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood that Bangalore are able to do well.

RCB predicted playing 11

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj

Impact Substitute Options: Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat

MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.