IPL 2023, DC vs GT preview: Back at home, Capitals seek first victory

Gujarat are coming on the back of a great win against Chennai Super Kings in what was the opening match of the IPL season. Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill looked in good form with the bat and Rahul Tewatia was icy cool as always. Hence the team would not really be missing David Miller as such.

Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket will be back at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time since 2021 when Covid forced its exit from India to UAE. Delhi Capitals the home team would be excited about the homecoming as they need a victory to boost their confidence after a horror show at Lucknow in their season opener.