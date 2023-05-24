IPL 2023 Eliminator: MI will take on LSG, check details below

Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match and managed to find a place in the top four, as Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to defeat Gujarat Titans in their last match.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is in its final stage. The season has been full of close encounters, and some epic encounters. Today, Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator. The match will end the journey for the losing team.