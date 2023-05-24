close

IPL 2023 Eliminator: MI will take on LSG, check details below

Mumbai Indians will play against Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator today at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The match will begin at 7.30 p.m, IST.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is in its final stage. The season has been full of close encounters, and some epic encounters. Today, Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator. The match will end the journey for the losing team.
Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match and managed to find a place in the top four, as Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to defeat Gujarat Titans in their last match.

MI chased 200-plus targets four times this season

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, Mumbai Indians' bowling looks a little off-track this season. But in the second phase of IPL, all their batters are in form, and they have successfully chased 200-plus targets four times this season.
Rohit Sharma was also back in form in their last match against SRH, where he scored his first half-century of the season. He smashed 56 runs in 37 deliveries with a strike rate of 151.35.

Pooran-Stoinis threat for MI

Pooran and Stoinis are two in-form batters for LSG and can emerge as the biggest challenge for MI's struggling bowling attack. The duo always performed for the team whenever LSG needed them.
The absence of KL Rahul wasn't felt much, as Quinton de Kock replaced him and played some incredible knocks for LSG this season.

MI vs LSG Eliminator: Pitch report

The eliminator will be played in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The pitch in Chennai is getting slower with each passing game, and supporting spinners. The ideal score in Chidambaram Stadium is 165.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match begin?

The eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

MI vs LSG: Possible playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (WK), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur


Topics : Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants

First Published: May 24 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

