IPL 2023 qualifier 1: CSK will face off against GT at Chennai today



The defending champion Gujarat Titans are also full of confidence as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league match and ended RCB's campaign for this year. Head to head, both teams fought three times so far, and Gujarat emerged as the winning team on all three occasions. Four times champions, Chennai Super Kings, will face off against Gujarat Titans in qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23. The winning team will qualify for the IPL 2023 final played on May 28 at Ahmedabad.

Gujarat tops the points table Gujarat Titans were the top performer throughout the league matches and became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Chennai couldn't find the key to success against Gujarat Titans.



Purple cap race is also among the top two performers of Gujarat Titans. Mohmmad Shami and Rashid Khan both have 24 wickets next to their name. Mohammad Shami holds the purple cap as he has a better economic rate. The team looks in form as its Shubman Gill is the second most run scorer in IPL 2023 after Faf Du Plessis. He scored 680 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 152.47. Most probably will lead the orange cap race against CSK.

Also Read PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Surya, Kishan steal the show from Punjab IPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai create history in 1000th game, PBKS go past CSK IPL 2023 Highlights: Salt, Pathirana shine as Chennai and Delhi win matches CSK vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Chahar, Pathirana shine in Chennai's win RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai beat Bangalore, Pathirana the hero Virat Kohli crosses 600 run milestone in single IPL season for 3rd time Playoffs 2023: IPL league matches end; MI qualifies as RCB lost against GT Virat Kohli scored his seventh hundred, broke Chris Gayle's IPL record Tiger Global to invest in Rajasthan Royals at a likely valuation of $650 mn IPL 2023 Highlights: Kohli's ton in vain, Gill's 100 sends MI to playoffs

Chennai is back on track



Chennai has an edge over Gujarat in their home ground. Rituraj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are the two in-form openers for CSK. Conway has 585 runs in 14 matches, while Gaikwad has scored 504 runs in 14 matches so far. In its last league match, CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs and reserved their seat for the playoffs. Chennai will play the first qualifier on their home ground, and most likely, they will enjoy the support from their crowd.

CSK vs GT playoffs Both teams will try their best to qualify for the finals and will enter the field with their full potential. Tushar Deshpande is the highest wicket-taker for Chennai, and he has 20 wickets in 14 matches.

When will the CSK vs GT playoff match begin?

Where will CSK vs GT qualifier 1 be played? The match will take place in Chennai's home ground, i.e., MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The first qualifier of IPL 2023 to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, will start at 7:30 pm IST.

CSK vs GT: Possible 11



Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana Here’s the possible playing 11 for both teams:



Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Sub: Joshua Little/Dasun Shanaka