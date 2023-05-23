close

IPL 2023 qualifier 1: CSK will face off against GT at Chennai today

The first qualifier of IPL 2023 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans today at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7.30 pm.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
David Miller of Gujarat Titans during match 29 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Superkings held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Four times champions, Chennai Super Kings, will face off against Gujarat Titans in qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23. The winning team will qualify for the IPL 2023 final played on May 28 at Ahmedabad.
The defending champion Gujarat Titans are also full of confidence as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league match and ended RCB's campaign for this year. Head to head, both teams fought three times so far, and Gujarat emerged as the winning team on all three occasions.

Chennai couldn't find the key to success against Gujarat Titans. 

Gujarat tops the points table

Gujarat Titans were the top performer throughout the league matches and became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. 

The team looks in form as its Shubman Gill is the second most run scorer in IPL 2023 after Faf Du Plessis. He scored 680 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 152.47. Most probably will lead the orange cap race against CSK.
Purple cap race is also among the top two performers of Gujarat Titans. Mohmmad Shami and Rashid Khan both have 24 wickets next to their name. Mohammad Shami holds the purple cap as he has a better economic rate.

Chennai is back on track

In its last league match, CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs and reserved their seat for the playoffs. Chennai will play the first qualifier on their home ground, and most likely, they will enjoy the support from their crowd.
Chennai has an edge over Gujarat in their home ground. Rituraj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are the two in-form openers for CSK. Conway has 585 runs in 14 matches, while Gaikwad has scored 504 runs in 14 matches so far.

Tushar Deshpande is the highest wicket-taker for Chennai, and he has 20 wickets in 14 matches.

CSK vs GT playoffs

Both teams will try their best to qualify for the finals and will enter the field with their full potential. 

When will the CSK vs GT playoff match begin?

The first qualifier of IPL 2023 to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will CSK vs GT qualifier 1 be played?

The match will take place in Chennai's home ground, i.e., MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs GT: Possible 11

Here’s the possible playing 11 for both teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana 

Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal 

Impact Sub: Joshua Little/Dasun Shanaka
Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans

First Published: May 23 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

