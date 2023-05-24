close

Moeen Ali praises Dhoni, explains what separates him from other captains

Moeen Ali talked about the leadership skills of MS Dhoni and what separates him from other captains in a recent episode of Anbuden Diaries.

Sudeep Singh Rawat
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful teams and the four-time champion of the World's toughest cricket league, the Indian Premier League, confirmed its berth in finals last night.
The major credit goes to CSK's skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. What makes Dhoni special from other captains is rightly explained by star all-rounder Moeen Ali. 

In a recent episode of Anbuden Diaries, Moeen Ali applauded the CSK skipper for not losing his temper and remaining calm in tough situations. 
He praised Dhoni saying, "I think the captain is very important and he obviously has been very important. At the end of the day, the youngsters have to bowl the ball. Those guys have probably played more than they expected to play. They start with injuries and they have taken their chances amazingly well."

He also talked about what separates Dhoni from other captains, for that he said, "What separates MS from everybody else as captain in many ways is that, say guys have a couple of bad games, especially in the first couple of games, and I think every other team would drop the player or say 'look you are probably not good enough right now'. And that's where MS sees things and coaches see things in players. They see the potential and give them chances. Most teams don't do that. Most teams don't stick with the players long."

CSK qualified for IPL 2023 Final

In qualifier 1, CSK defended a 173 runs target successfully against Gujarat Titans, the most successful team in the last two IPL seasons.

Last year, CSK finished in the second last position, and like always, it was expected to see a solid comeback from CSK. Throughout the IPL 2023, several players rescued CSK in different matches, but again, the key role was played by CSKs poster boy and skipper MS Dhoni.
Dhoni is among the greatest leaders of all time. He knows how to use his resources and gets the best out of them to make the CSK finish second position in league matches and now qualify for the IPL 2023 final.

MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Moeen Ali

First Published: May 24 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

