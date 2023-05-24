Moeen Ali praises Dhoni, explains what separates him from other captains



The major credit goes to CSK's skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. What makes Dhoni special from other captains is rightly explained by star all-rounder Moeen Ali. Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful teams and the four-time champion of the World's toughest cricket league, the Indian Premier League, confirmed its berth in finals last night.



He praised Dhoni saying, "I think the captain is very important and he obviously has been very important. At the end of the day, the youngsters have to bowl the ball. Those guys have probably played more than they expected to play. They start with injuries and they have taken their chances amazingly well." In a recent episode of Anbuden Diaries, Moeen Ali applauded the CSK skipper for not losing his temper and remaining calm in tough situations.

CSK qualified for IPL 2023 Final In qualifier 1, CSK defended a 173 runs target successfully against Gujarat Titans, the most successful team in the last two IPL seasons. He also talked about what separates Dhoni from other captains, for that he said, "What separates MS from everybody else as captain in many ways is that, say guys have a couple of bad games, especially in the first couple of games, and I think every other team would drop the player or say 'look you are probably not good enough right now'. And that's where MS sees things and coaches see things in players. They see the potential and give them chances. Most teams don't do that. Most teams don't stick with the players long."

