IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Confident Gujarat aim 4-0 against CSK, spot in final

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are yet to beat the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. Will it finally change tonight?

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (Photo: IPL Twitter)

4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Listen to This Article

After a 70-game marathon, the race of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has finally entered its business end with the four teams in the fray for the title. The top two of those four teams face each other in Qualifier-1. The winner of this qualifier gets a direct entry into the final of the richest cricket league’s 16th edition.
Gujarat Titans (GT), who topped the charts in the league stage with 10 wins from 14 games will be up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who won eight games and lost five to reach the second position in the points table. Titans will be confident to enter the final, not only because of the superb run that they have had up to this point but also because they have beaten the Super Kings in all three of the previous meetings between the two teams.

Hardik Pandya, who learnt most of the tricks of the trade of captaincy from MS Dhoni will all of a sudden be facing him in a very important game. Thus, it will also be a test of Pandya’s captaincy. He claims to be calm and composed, but it is the first time he would be playing Dhoni’s unit at their den in Chepauk.
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier-1 Match Details

Match Number- 71
Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaramm Stadium, Chennai
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Qualifier 1, Pitch Report

The Chepauk wicket has slowed down with each passing game to suit the three spinners of the home team. However, the team coming to the ground have two quality Afghan leg break bowlers in the ranks and hence the curators would be prompted to make a true wicket instead of one that will offer more grip and turn.
GT vs CSK Qualifier-1, Chennai Weather Forecast

Humidity and temperature will remain constant at Chepauk at 81-82 per cent and 31-32 degrees Celcius respectively. This means only one thing -- a lot of dew in the second innings will be negated and hence after winning the toss, teams would look to bat first.
Gujarat Titans playing combination

The Gujarat Titans will be looking to play Joshua Little in the playing 11 in place of Dasun Shanaka. Vijay Shankar, who played as an impact player in the last match, would most likley feature in the starting 11 in place of Yash Dayal. Rest of the team is likely to remain the same.
GT predicted playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Impact Substitute Options: Dasun Shanaka, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Chennai Super Kings playing combination
CSK would not be looking to make any change in the playing 11 that won them the last league game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Ambati Rayudu and Matheesha Pathirana would be used interchangeably as impact substitutes without any doubt.

CSK predicted playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact Substitute Options: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
GT vs CSK Qualifier-1, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

The Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across iOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.
First Published: May 23 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

