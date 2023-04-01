IPL 2023 LSG vs DC preview: Lucknow challenged by Capitals in season opener

Delhi will be missing Captain Rishabh Pant who is out of cricketing action after an injury sustained during a car accident early this year. David Warner, the veteran Aussie and a household name in India thanks to his more than 10 year long IPL stint, has been given the reins of Capitals under the tutelage of Coach Ricky Ponting.

The Delhi Capitals will be travelling to Lucknow for the first match of the season when they take on the Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. KL Rahul led Lucknow will be charged up to host the visitors given they have all their flanks covered after the mini-IPL auction that took place in December 2023.