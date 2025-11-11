Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Mohd Siraj backs India's form ahead of crucial South Africa Test series

Mohd Siraj backs India's form ahead of crucial South Africa Test series

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj highlighted the importance of consistency and rhythm in what he called a crucial series for India's WTC campaign.

Mohd Siraj

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj highlighted the importance of consistency and rhythm in what he called a crucial series for India’s WTC campaign.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa’s tour of India 2025 is set to begin with a much-anticipated two-match Test series at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The series will mark the start of a full all-format tour between two of the strongest cricketing nations.
 
Ahead of the opening Test, former India captain Sourav Ganguly shared his thoughts on what he expects to be an intense and competitive series, while India pacer Mohammed Siraj reflected on his form and focus going into the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
 
“It’s Going to Be a Tough Tour for South Africa” — Ganguly
 
Ganguly believes that playing against India on home soil is one of the toughest challenges in world cricket but also expects an exciting battle between two evenly matched teams.
 
 
“The first Test starts in Kolkata in a few days, and it’s going to be a tough tour for South Africa. Playing against India in India is never easy. India is a very strong side in the subcontinent, and they are a strong team even overseas these days. I’m really looking forward to the Test at Eden Gardens. South Africa is a good side, so it should be a high-quality contest,” Ganguly said while speaking on JioStar’s Follow The Blues show.

Also Read

Temba Bavuma

IND vs SA: South Africa squad assembles in Kolkata ahead of first Test

Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy

IND vs SA 1st Test: Dhruv Jurel likely to replace Reddy in Playing 11

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel makes his case for IND vs SA Tests with twin centuries vs SA-A

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed

Pacers put India A in control of 2nd unofficial Test vs South Africa A

 
With the new WTC cycle now underway, India will aim to maintain its dominant home record, while the defending world champions South Africa will look to carry forward their recent success in the subcontinent. 
 
Siraj Focused on Rhythm and Consistency
 
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj highlighted the importance of consistency and rhythm in what he called a crucial series for India’s WTC campaign. Coming off a successful season that included a hard-fought 2–2 draw in England and a 2–0 home sweep against the West Indies, Siraj expressed confidence in both his form and the team’s morale.
 
"This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion. While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we're confident from our own good form, we created a positive environment, performed well in England, and won against the West Indies. Personally, I'm bowling with good rhythm and looking to make the most of it. Facing strong teams helps identify areas to improve, and I'm really excited for this challenge," Siraj said.
 
Eden Gardens to Host Series Opener
 
The Test series will begin at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 14, followed by the second Test in Guwahati from November 22. The two Tests will be followed by a three-match ODI series and five T20Is, completing South Africa’s full tour of India.
 
A Blockbuster Series on the Horizon
 
With Ganguly predicting a “high-quality contest” and Siraj confident of India’s rhythm and momentum, fans can expect a fierce battle between two world-class teams. The series not only marks a key chapter in the new WTC cycle but also promises to deliver classic cricketing moments at one of the sport’s most iconic venues.

More From This Section

Mohd Shami

Shami deserves India recall, says Ganguly after strong Ranji performances

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai register innings and 120-run win over Himachal in Ranji Trophy

Mohd Shami

Here's why Shami is not getting India call-up despite playing Ranji Trophy

Topics : South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa Test Cricket Mohammed Siraj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon