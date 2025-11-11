Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Shami deserves India recall, says Ganguly after strong Ranji performances

Shami deserves India recall, says Ganguly after strong Ranji performances

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee appears to be looking beyond the 35-year-old speedster, who last featured for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Mohd Shami

Mohd Shami

Shashwat Nishant New delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has voiced strong support for Mohammed Shami’s comeback to the national team, saying the seasoned pacer remains “fit and bowling brilliantly.” Despite his impressive form in domestic cricket, Shami was not included in India’s squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa.
 
“The way Shami has been bowling is exceptional. He’s fit, and we’ve all seen what he’s done in the Ranji Trophy, winning games for Bengal on his own,” Ganguly said on Monday, after being unveiled as the global brand ambassador of Kabuni, a UK-based AI-powered sports coaching platform.
 
Selectors yet to recall Shami despite strong domestic form
 
 
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee appears to be looking beyond the 35-year-old speedster, who last featured for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.
 
In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Shami has taken 15 wickets in three matches for Bengal, helping his side to consecutive wins before going wicketless against Tripura. Across these fixtures, he has bowled 91 overs, showing both fitness and consistency.

Also Read

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma surpasses Ganguly, trails only Kohli and Tendulkar in ODIs

Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly all set to return unopposed as CAB chief amid image crisis battle

Sourav Ganguly

Myntra partners Sourav Ganguly to launch Souragya ethnic wear brand

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly appointed head coach of SA20 side Pretoria Capitals

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Rohit, Kohli should continue in ODIs if they perform: Sourav Ganguly

 
Shami underwent ankle surgery following the 2023 World Cup, where he emerged as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 dismissals at an astonishing average of 10.70.
 
“I’m sure the selectors are monitoring him closely and maintaining communication. In terms of fitness and skill, this is the Shami we’ve always known. I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be playing Tests, ODIs, and T20s for India,” Ganguly added. 
 
Future uncertain amid India’s long Red-ball break
 
With India not scheduled to play any red-ball cricket for the next six months, questions remain about whether Shami has already played his final Test — the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.
 
Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep have established themselves as key members of India’s evolving pace attack. For the 2027 ODI World Cup, the selectors may also weigh Shami’s injury record before making future decisions.
 
Ganguly endorses Dhruv Jurel for India’s playing XI
 
Switching focus to India’s upcoming Test series opener at Eden Gardens, Ganguly expressed his admiration for Dhruv Jurel, saying the young wicketkeeper-batter deserves a place in the playing XI purely based on form and batting quality.
 
“Jurel has been outstanding. With Rishabh Pant back, I’m not sure what the selectors will decide. Most spots are taken, two openers, Gill at No. 4, Pant at 5, KL Rahul and Jadeja are fixed. It’ll be interesting to see if they can create a spot for Jurel,” Ganguly noted.
 
He suggested that the No. 3 position, currently occupied by Sai Sudharsan, could be an opening for Jurel if the team management chooses to experiment.
 
Pant returns; India favourites against South Africa
 
The South Africa series will also mark the much-awaited return of Rishabh Pant, who has recovered from a foot fracture sustained during the fourth Test against England earlier this year.
 
Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel has been in sensational form, smashing centuries in both innings of the recent unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru.
 
Ganguly called India “overwhelming favourites” at home, citing the team’s balanced spin and pace departments.
 
“India’s spin attack is exceptional, and this young side has been brilliant. Gill, Jaiswal, Rahul, Pant, they’ve all stepped up. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jadeja — it’s a team full of talent. South Africa have done well in Pakistan, but facing India in India is a different challenge altogether,” Ganguly said.

More From This Section

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai register innings and 120-run win over Himachal in Ranji Trophy

Temba Bavuma

IND vs SA: South Africa squad assembles in Kolkata ahead of first Test

Mohd Shami

Here's why Shami is not getting India call-up despite playing Ranji Trophy

Topics : Sourav Ganguly Mohammed Shami India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon