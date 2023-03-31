close

IPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Performers, schedule, all other details

In addition to Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arijit Singh, the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 is expected to be attended by numerous other Hollywood and Bollywood stars

Sonika Nitin Nimje Delhi
IPL Opening Ceremony 2023

Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
The IPL 2023 will begin with the opening ceremony, which will take place today on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 6:00 pm (IST). Arijit Singh, a famous singer, will perform at the event, hoping to enchant the crowd at the largest cricket stadium in the world. Rashmika Madanna and Tamanna Bhatia will also perform at the ceremony to add more glamour.
The season opener between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, will take place at the same location as the grand event. In addition, this is the first IPL opening ceremony since 2018. As a tribute to the soldiers who perished in the Pulwama attack, the BCCI cancelled it in 2019. In the meantime, restrictions on Covid-19 prevented it from occurring between 2020 and 2022. Even the inaugural season of the WPL this year featured a glittering opening ceremony with performances by AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon. As a result, the BCCI has established a benchmark for this year and will be expected to meet it. 


 IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Everything you need to know


IPL 2023 Date, time, and location- The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023, before the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Match. 
IPL 2023 Performers- In addition to Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arijit Singh, numerous other A-list Bollywood and glitzy celebrities are expected to attend the opening ceremony today. 

IPL 2023 Tickets- The IPL 2023 is available through the Paytm Insider and Book My Show mobile applications. IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Tickets Tickets purchased through these applications will be delivered to the purchasers around a few days before the match. Tickets for IPL 2023 are available for between Rs 800 and Rs 10,000. IPL 2023 tickets can also be purchased at the stadium or the venue's box offices.
IPL 2023 First players- The defending champions and home team Gujarat Titans (GT), led by Hardik Pandya, will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have won the IPL four times. 

IPL 2023 Steaming- The IPL 2023 opening ceremony and other matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports' television channel. On the Jio Cinema app, fans can watch the Tata IPL opening ceremony and other matches for free. DAZN offers online streaming for viewers residing outside of the United States. 16 free-to-air matches will be broadcast by ITV in the UK. In the United States, the ESPN+ app has internet streaming rights, while Willow TV has broadcast rights.
IPL 2023 Teams-This year, ten teams will compete for the Indian Premier League trophy. The teams are the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

IPL 2023 Venue- This year, 12 venues will host IPL matches. They are Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, M Chinnnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali, and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 
Topics : IPL opening ceremony | Indian Premier League | Indian Cricket

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

