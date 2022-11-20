FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch Live in India

The 2022 begins tonight in Doha, Qatar and just before the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, there is an opening ceremony for which millions of football fans around the world wait eagerly every four years. The one hour long ceremony will have several star attractions as well.

Where is the opening ceremony take place ?

The opening ceremony of the 2022 will take place at the 60,000 seater Al Bayt Stadium, 40 km (25 miles) north of Doha. The stadium is named after the original tents used by the nomads in the Gulf.

How can people in India watch the opening ceremony?

In India, Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD will be broadcasting the FIFA Opening ceremony starting 07:30 pmIST onwards. The same can also be live streamed through the Jio Cinema app without paying any subscription fees.

What are the star attractions for the opening ceremony?

Though even by now the official list is not out by FIFA bit rumours have been doing rounds that K Pop K-pop star Jung Kook, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, American band Black Eyed Peas and Colombian singer J Balvin are some of the foreign stars that will perform along with Qatar’s own stars.